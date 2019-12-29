British Stars From ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ Found Dead, Hanging From Tree

Twin brothers who starred in the British version of the TLC reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding were discovered Saturday hanging from a tree in the Ken woodlands of the UK.

Bill and Joe Smith, age 32, were found dead near a farm, The Sun reported. The deaths are under investigation by police, although foul play is not suspected.

The Big Fat Gypsy Weddings series explored the lives and traditions of Irish Traveler and Romanichal families. In North America, the show airs on TLC and spawned a spin-off, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.

Big Brother and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” star Paddy Doherty mourned the brothers’ death in a tribute on Facebook.