Brian Yorkey Developing Netflix TV Series Adaptation Of Neal Shusterman’s ‘Game Changer’ YA Book

EXCLUSIVE: After successfully adapting Jay Asher’s YA novel 13 Reasons Why into one of Netflix’s most popular series, Brian Yorkey is taking on another teen novel for the streaming giant.

Yorkey has teamed with bestselling YA author Neal Shusterman to turn Shusterman’s upcoming book Game Changer into a drama TV series. The project is in development at Netflix, I have learned.

HarperCollins

Yorkey and Shusterman are writing together the adaptation, with Yorkey set as showrunners. The two executive produce with Underground’s Trevor Engelson. Josh McGuire from Underground is producing. Overseeing for Yorkey’s That Kid Ed banner are Kat Ramsburg and Jeff Sommerville.

Little is known about Game Changer, which is being published by HarperCollins’ Harper Teen label. Netflix bought the rights to the novel preemptively ahead of its scheduled September 2020 release.

The Game Changer TV series is being described as present-day teen Quantum Leap.

Yorkey created for television, executive produces and serves as showrunner on 13 Reasons Why, which is heading into its fourth and final season on Netflix.

Shusterman is a prolific writer of young-adult fiction who won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature for his book Challenger Deep.