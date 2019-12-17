An accidental drug overdose caused the death of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Brian Tarantina last month, TMZ is reporting.

The 60-year-old Tarantina, who played comedy club emcee Jackie in the Amazon series, died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam (Valium), according to TMZ. The website sourced the cause of the accidental death to a New York City medical examiner report.

Tarantina, who had also appeared in Gilmore Girls, The Sopranos, The Good Wife, Donnie Brasco and The Kitchen, was found unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment on Nov. 2. A spokesman for the actor said at the time that Tarantina had been ill with a heart-related issue.

Shortly after his death, Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan posted an Instagram tribute calling Tarantina “hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden f*cking weirdo. Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him.”