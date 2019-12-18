UTA Signs Longtime Fox News Anchor Bret Baier

This just in: UTA has signed Fox News Channel veteran Bret Baier in all areas. The respected newsman has served as anchor and executive editor of FNC’s Special Report with Bret Baier for nearly 11 years.

Baier signed a multiyear contract extension with Fox News in January. His daily show consistently ranks as the highest-rated news program in its 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET time slot and regularly rates among the top-five shows in cable news. Serving as Fox News’ chief political anchor, Baier has led more than three dozen political specials and reported from more than 74 countries.

Baier has been something of an iconoclast at the network. He often has hit back at President Donald Trump over POTUS calling the news media “the enemy of the people,” and in April, he co-hosted a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders that became the most-watched candidate event this election cycle with more than 2.5 million viewers. Trump and top-rated Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped the network for holding the event.

“In our current political climate, objective and respected voices in news media are more important than ever,” said UTA Co-President Jay Sures. “We are thrilled to work with Bret, one of the most watched figures in news, a journalist who takes great responsibility in his reporting and platform each day.”

Among the other TV news veterans repped by UTA are Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and Bill Hemmer; CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Brooke Baldwin and Jake Tapper; MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and Ali Velshi; and network evening news anchors David Muir of ABC and Norah O’Donnell of CBS.

