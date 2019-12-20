Breeda Wool Cast In ‘Mass’; Anjali Bhimani Joins ‘All My Life’; Kali “K.O.” Reis To Star In ‘Catch the Fair One’; More

Mr. Mercedes star Breeda Wool is set to star opposite Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, and Ann Dowd in Mass, an indie drama from first-time feature director Fran Kranz. Written by Kranz, the pic takes place in the aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways. 7 Eccles Street financed the pic and will produce with Kranz and Casey Wilder Mott of 5B Productions. Wool, who will be co-starring in the Marianna Palka-directed film, Collection, recently recurred on the third season Netflix’s GLOW. The Innovative and Bold Management & Production repped actress also starred in the indie feature, Mother’s Little Helpers, which premiered at SXSW.

Anjali Bhimani (S.W.A.T, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) has been added to the cast of Universal’s All My Life, the film inspired by the life of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau. Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. star along with co-stars Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, and Kyle Allen. Marc Meyers is directing the film, which is about love, life and laughter circle of a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. Todd Rosenberg wrote the screenplay which will be produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins under their Broken Road Productions banner. Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Bhimani can be seen in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu and the upcoming season of Blindspot.

Professional boxer Kali “K.O.” Reis is set to mark her acting debut in the indie thriller Catch the Fair One from writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka. She’ll play a boxer who plans her own abduction in order to find her missing sister. Darren Aronofksy’s Protozoa’s Pictures is producing the film with Mollye Asher, Kimberly Parker and Wladyka. Reis fought in the first-ever televised female boxing match on HBO and is the first Native American fighter to win the International Boxing Association’s middleweight crown.

Raymond J. Barry is set to star in Prankster Entertainment comedy Free Byrd from writer/director/producer Tony Vidal. He’ll play Harry Byrd, a cantankerous octogenarian who is being forced to move to a new rest home, against his will, by his adult children. On his journey with a sympathetic van driver, Harry reflects on life and has one last, unexpected fling with a group of burlesque dancers. Barry is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and McGowan Rodriguez Management

Actor David Cade has joined Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, David James Elliott in the indie rowing drama Swing. Michael Mailer is directing the pic from a script by Vojin Gjaja, a former armor officer in the United States Army who wrote the screenplay based on his experiences as an oarsman at Columbia University. It centers on an Ivy League college crew team whose lives are changed in their final year when an army vet (Shannon) takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. Cade is playing Lance, a member of the crew team. He is repped by Wetzel Entertainment Group.