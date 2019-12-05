Click to Skip Ad
Brat TV Winter Slate Includes New Series ‘Sunnyside Up’ Starring ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Nia Sioux

Sunnyside Up
Brat TV's "Sunnyside Up" premiered this week Brat

Brat TV has unveiled its winter slate, with the Gen Z-focused digital network debuting two new series including Sunnsyide Up, a comedy starring Nia Sioux (Dance Moms, The Bold and the Beautiful). The new series, along with the Season 2 return of Crown Lake, hit the service this week.

Sunnyside Up stars Sioux about four households and their teens on the same cul-de-sac. Kaycee Rice (World of Dance, America’s Got Talent) and Nina Lu (Bunk’d) co-star. It is joined in the lineup by Crazy Fast, which charts the rise of a new high school track and field team. Kamri Noel and Andrew Swilley star.

Crown Lake, which debuted this summer and is produced by Pretty Little Liars alum Sara Shepard, stars Francesca Capaldi (Dog With a Blog) and Kyla-Drew (Nick’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn).

Brat TV, which recently inked a deal with MGM TV to create YA content, averages more than 11 million visitors per quarter thanks to content like Chicken Girls and Total Eclipse that feature young digital stars.

