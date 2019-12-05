Bradley Fischer Tapped As President/Chief Content Officer Of New Republic Pictures

BREAKING: Bradley Fischer has been tapped as President and Chief Content Officer of Brian Oliver’s Paramount-based New Republic Pictures. Fischer, whose producing credits include Shutter Island, Zodiac, Black Swan, White House Down and Suspiria, will bring his development slate of packaged film and TV projects to the mini-major.

Fischer and Oliver will produce all New Republic film, TV and streaming projects, and Fischer will continue to shepherd his own films that include an adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Long Walk at new Line, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter at Amblin.

Oliver, the former Cross Creek principal who runs New Republic alongside COO Valery An, this year co-financed and produced the Elton John biopic Rocketman, and the upcoming Sam Mendes-directed WWI epic 1917, which has a Royal Premiere this week in Leicester Square, before it opens in limited release on Christmas Day and then wide in January. New Republic will generate four wide release pictures next year and six the following, with budgets ranging up to and above $100M.

Fischer is a solid producer/executive who remains a majority owner of Mythology Entertainment, the company he co-founded in 2011. The films Fischer has produced to date have grossed more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Said Oliver, who first worked with Fischer on Black Swan: “I could not be more excited to partner with Brad in New Republic. He has great relationships and taste in material and I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to work with him over the last decade on many projects including ‘Black Swan.’ Brad brings with him a diverse development slate that will help bolster New Republic‘s lineup of upcoming films and television projects.”

Fischer called Oliver “among the best producers and financiers I’ve had the privilege of working with, as well as a great friend; and we have been threatening to collaborate more formally since we did ‘Black Swan’ together 10 years ago. When he and Val reached to me about helping build New Republic, which is already off to an enviable start, it was an obvious yes.”