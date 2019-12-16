Brad Pitt Set To Receive Santa Barbara Film Festival’s Maltin Master Award

Brad Pitt , a front runner for Best Supporting Actor this year, has been set to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Master Award, on Wednesday January 22nd at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Already a SAG, Golden Globe , and Critics Choice nominee for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Pitt additionally has won several awards for the role as well including from the National Board of Review. He also starred this Fall in the science fiction drama, Ad Astra, and on January 18th will be receiving the Producer Guild of America’s prestigious David O’Selznick Award (along with partners Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner) for his work behind the scenes with his prolific production company, Plan B which among many other films produced the Oscar winning Best Pictures 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight.

“Brad Pitt wears the mantle of Movie Star with good grace. He’s been giving great performances for several decades, but he makes it look so easy that I fear he’s been taken for granted. After the one-two punch of Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, this year he’s an ideal choice to be presented the Maltin Modern Master Award,” states Leonard Maltin, who will be moderating the evening.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin. Past recipients include Glenn Close, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney and Peter Jackson.

The 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place January 15th through 25th.