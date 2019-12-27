‘Booksmart’: Read The Script From Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel And Katie Silberman

EXCLUSIVE: Booksmart, the directorial-debut film from Olivia Wilde, revolves around two female academic achievers, Amy and Molly –played by Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, respectively — who on their last night before high school graduation realize their best days as teenagers have passed them by. After learning their not-so-stark academic peers and rivals, who’ve partied on, have also gotten into platinum colleges, the two embark on a night of excess.

The pic made its debut at SXSW in March and has received critical acclaim, most recently earning Feldstein her first Golden Globe nomination. It stands as one of the year’s best-reviewed films per Rotten Tomatoes.

The script was crafted by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Wilde’s writing partner Katie Silberman. While the screenplay lived on The Black List for some time, it was Silberman, according to Wilde, who added the extra layer to get her underlying message across.

“I wanted to infuse the film with the conversation about judgment and empathy; feeling seen and not seen in others,” Wilde said recently during her stop at Deadline’s The Contenders New York.

Booksmart, also starring Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis, hit theaters in May via United Artists Releasing and has since grossed more than $24 million worldwide.

