Bond 25 ‘No Time To Die’: Universal Drops Character Posters Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Universal has unveiled a series of character posters for No Time To Die, the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise, ahead of the trailer launch tomorrow (December 4).

They feature a closer look at Rami Malek’s villain Safin, Daniel Craig’s Bond, supposedly back for his final entry in the franchise, Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Ben Whishaw’s Q and Ana de Armas’ Paloma.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, which sees Bond having left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help with a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous new technology.

Release date in North America is April 8 via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner., with the UK launch plus select territories via Universal Pictures International on April 2.

Director Fukunaga also wrote the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters.

The last Bond entry, 2015’s Spectre, grossed $881m worldwide including $200m domestic.

Universal

