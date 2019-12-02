‘Bombshell’ Scribe Charles Randolph Penning WeWork Drama For Blumhouse & Universal

Big Short Adapted Screenplay Oscar winner Charles Randolph is adapting Katrina’s Brooker’s upcoming W.W. Norton book about controversial real estate corp WeWork for both Blumhouse and Universal . Book focuses on the intertwined lives and ambitions of Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, and Adam Neumann, CEO of WeWork, the latter which has been mired in scandal since its failed IPO.

Brooker is a senior contributing writer for Fast Company whose reporting in the tech sphere has appeared in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Fortune and Bloomberg. She conducted in-depth interviews with Neumann and dozens of sources within SoftBank and WeWork, and wrote landmark feature stories on the crisis around SoftBank’s $100b Vision Fund and the fallout of WeWork’s IPO.

Upcoming for Randolph is Lionsgate/Bron Studios’ Bombshell about the women who took down Fox News boss Roger Ailes. Pic opens on Dec. 20. Randolph’s Big Short, which he co-wrote with filmmaker Adam McKay followed the 2006-07 mortgage crisis.

Earlier this year, Blumhouse Television produced The Loudest Voice, the limited series for Showtime, about Ailes that starred Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Annabelle Wallis. The series was based on the best-selling book by Gabriel Sherman. In May, it was announced that Jason Blum’s production company was adapting The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence, the much buzzed-about New York magazine cover story by Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh into a film and television project.

Blum has been nominated for three Oscars as a producer including Best Picture noms for BlackKklansman, Get Out and Whiplash. Get Out won its director Jordan Peele an original screenplay Oscar while Whiplish won 3 Oscars including best supporting actor (J.K. Simmons), best editing and sound mixing.