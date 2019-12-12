Blumhouse Horror Podcast ‘Shock Waves’ Joins Fangoria Podcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: Shock Waves, the popular Blumhouse horror podcast that has interviewed guests including Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Elijah Wood and Udo Kier, is being absorbed into horror brand Fangoria’s network of podcasts.

First launched back in 2016, Shock Waves is hosted by filmmaker Rebekah McKendry, Fangoria’s Rob Galluzzo, Elric Kane and Blumhouse’s VP of development Ryan Turek. Every week, listeners tune in to hear the hosts discuss the latest news from the horror world, and regularly welcome notable guests from the genre.

From episode 170, which launches at midnight on Friday, December 13, the show will join fellow podcasts including Post Mortem With Mick Garris, The Movie Crypt and Nightmare University as an official part of the Fangoria Podcast Network. The latest edition of Shock Waves will see the trio count down their top 10 horror movies of 2019, plus their 10 favorite genre pics of the decade.

“We all grew up with Fangoria Magazine, and most of us have contributed at some point, which is a dream come true in itself,” jointly commented the Shock Waves team. “Now, with shows like Post Mortem With Mick Garris and The Movie Crypt, Fangoria has built, hands down, the best horror podcast network there is. It makes perfect sense for Blumhouse to team up with Fangoria to bring Shock Waves to the Fangoria audience and beyond.”

“Shock Waves is a must listen for any horror movie fanatic, and a must do for any filmmaker or actor on the promotional circuit when they have a project coming out,” added Fangoria publisher and Cinestate owner Dallas Sonnier. “Fangoria feels very fortunate to have the respect of Blumhouse and the trust of these brilliant hosts, all of whom are our friends. It’s an honor to host Shock Waves on our podcast network.”

Under the ownership of Sonnier’s Cinestate, iconic horror mag Fangoria, which was first published in 1979, has grown to become a brand encompassing movies, podcasts, books, and live events. The company has produced four features to date and is about to go into production on The Seventh Day, starring Guy Pearce as a renowned exorcist. The wider Cinestate company has production credits including S. Craig Zahler’s Bone Tomahawk and Dragged Across Concrete.