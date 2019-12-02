‘Blue Story’: UK Gang Movie Has Screenings Pulled At Nottingham Cinema After Stabbing Incident

Blue Story, the UK gang movie that was in the spotlight last week after two cinema chains banned it over safety fears and then subsequently reversed their decisions, is at the center of controversy again after the pic had screenings cancelled today at a Nottingham cinema following a stabbing incident.

Regional paper NottinghamshireLive reported that police were called to the Cornerhouse Cineworld site at 8.15pm yesterday (December 1) after a fight started in the complex, with a 20-year-old man taken to hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man have been arrested.

A representative of Nottinghamshire Police told the paper: “Our officers have acted quickly to establish the circumstances around this incident leading to two arrests and the recovery of a knife.

“Isolated incidents such as this are incredibly serious and as a force we are committed to ensuring that appropriate action is taken to keep people safe and bring to justice those responsible.”

The cinema remains open and, while reports cite that several screenings have been pulled, it is still available to book for one showing tonight (December 2) and multiple screenings daily across the rest of this week.

The Paramount-released film scored a bumper $1.7m opening weekend last week, but its release was marred by controversy when, after an incident involving a machete at a Birmingham cinema, two chains pulled it from their venues, citing safety concerns.

Both multiplex companies, Showcase and Vue, reversed their decisions after a backlash, re-introducing screenings with heightened security.

Deadline has contacted Cineworld and Paramount for comment.