BAFTA: ‘For Sama’, ‘Blue Story’ & Karen Gillan Pic Among Shortlist For Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

BAFTA has revealed the shortlisted films in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer category. Lauded documentary For Sama and gang drama Blue Story make the cut. Scroll down for the full list.

The award was previously known as the Carl Foreman Award for Special Achievement by a British Writer, Director or Producer in their First Feature Film. The winners is chosen by a jury.

The shortlist for the two other BAFTA jury categories – British Short Film and British Short Animation – will be announced tomorrow.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee said, “New talent is the lifeblood of the British film industry. This shortlist of ten films shines a light on a diverse group of talented debut British filmmakers who demonstrate that the future of British film is in good hands.”

Nominations for all categories will be announced on Tuesday 7, January 2020, with the EE Rising Star nominations announced the previous day, Monday 6 January. The BAFTA ceremony takes place on Sunday 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Shortlisted for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Nominations and winner to be decided by Outstanding Debut Jury

Animals

Writer: Emma Jane Unsworth

Bait

Writer/Director: Mark Jenkin, Producers: Kate Byers, Linn Waite

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Director/Producer: Steve Sullivan

Blue Story

Writer/Director: Rapman, Producer: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

(also produced by Damien Jones)

For Sama

Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab, Director: Edward Watts

The Last Tree

Producer: Myf Hopkins

(also produced by Lee Thomas)

Maiden

Director: Alex Holmes

Only You

Writer/Director: Harry Wootliff

The Party’s Just Beginning

Writer/Director: Karen Gillan

Retablo

Writer/Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio