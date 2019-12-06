‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Reacts To Death Of Producer Leonard Goldberg

The cast of Blue Bloods, where Leonard Goldberg was an executive producer for one of television’s top-rated shows, has begun sharing their grief online after hearing of his death today at age 85.

Gregory Jbara, who has played NYPD deputy commissioner of public information Garrett Moore on Blue Bloods since 2010, linked his Facebook account to an obit on Goldberg. “It is with heavy heart I share the following sad news,” he wrote.

Nick Turturro, who has a recurring role as NYPD Sergeant Anthony Renzulli Blue Bloods from Season 1 through Season 6, expressed his “deepest sympathy” in a tweet. “It was great getting to know you and working for you was a pleasure, class act!!!!

Leonard Goldberg. Giant of film and television. Champion of Blue Bloods. Kind, gentle man. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/N2ojDopMBL — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) December 6, 2019

Oh man… Leonard Goldberg loved actors and signed off on my second acting job: Blue Bloods. That was the fourth episode I has auditioned for that season and he was in the room every time, greeting actors, watching us work. A true legend #RIP https://t.co/fgfijB8o2h — Hank Chen (@Hanksterchen) December 5, 2019