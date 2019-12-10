‘Bless This Mess’: Nicole Richie To Recur On ABC Series

The Simple Life alumna Nicole Richie is returning to the farm in an upcoming multi-episode arc opposite Lake Bell and Dax Shepard on ABC’s Bless This Mess.

Richie will play Sierra Rio’s NYC BFF, who would probably tell you she’s from Brooklyn, but she’s a spoiled Upper-East-Sider through and through. And she cannot wait to host her wedding at Mike and Rio’s “super rustic, kind of gross” farm. Her character will be introduced in early February 2020.

Created/executive produced by Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether (Single Parents, New Girl), Bless This Mess stars Bell and Shepard as a newlywed couple whose plan to ditch big-city living for a simpler life in Nebraska doesn’t go as expected. The cast includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal and Christina Offley.

Nicole Richie, right, with Paris Hilton in ‘The Simple Life’ Shutterstock

The Bless This Mess role marks a return to the farm for Richie, who starred with Paris Hilton in The Simple Life reality series in which she and Hilton left their parties, wardrobes and trust funds behind and moved in with a farm family for five weeks to experience life as they had never known it. Richie previously co-starred in comedy series Great News, created by Tracey Wigfield and exec produced by Tina Fey, which aired for two seasons on NBC. She’s next set to star and executive produce comedy series Nikki Fre$h for Quibi.

Bless This Mess is from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope, Barbie Adler and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.

