The Black List 2019 Screenplays Unveiled & Ranked (Updating Live)

Refresh for synopsis and credits It’s that time of the year again — it’s time to unveil the coveted rundown of unproduced screenplays in Hollywood also known as The Black List. The official Twitter account started big reveal one by one this morning tweeting out titles from the list.
Launched by feature development executive Franklin Leonard, this is the 15th edition of The Black List. Last year’s titles included Elissa Karasik’s Frat Boy Genius, Cody Brotter’s Drudge, Flora Greenson’s Covers among others.
Recent Black List titles that were released this year are Lena Waithe’s Queen and Slim, Mindy Kaling’s Late Night as well as Minhal Baig’s Hala. Black List titles that will be released in 2020 include Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn’s action comedy Free Guy which is directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds.
Related Story
The Black List Teams With F. Gary Gray's Fenix Studios For Screenwriting Initiative
Other Black List titles that have made it to the big screen include I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, Chappaquiddick, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Read the list of titles from the 15th edition of the Black List below ranked by votes. Please refresh for the complete list including loglines, representation, financier and production.
29 Votes:
Move On by Ken Kobayashi
Teddy thinks he’s the only living person left in a world where humanity is frozen in time… until his ex-girlfriend, Leyna, shows up at his doorstep. Together, they must go on a journey to find the cause behind the freeze and in the process, confront the issues that plagued their relationship before it’s too late.
AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS: OLIVIA FANARO, CHARLES FERRARO, JORDAN LONNER
MANAGEMENT: GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH
FINANCIER: SONY
PRODUCERS: OLIVE BRIDGE
20 Votes:
Field of View by Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver
A soldier, forced to relive her worst day in combat, begins to question her sanity when the VR simulation she’s experiencing doesn’t match her memory of the mission gone wrong.
MANAGEMENT:FOURTH WALL MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER
PRODUCERS: VOTIV
19 Votes:
Don’t Worry Darling by Cary Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke
A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG, AARON KAPLAN
FINANCIER: NEW LINE CINEMA
PRODUCERS: VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT
16 Votes:
Cicada by Lillian Yu
When a talented hacker is recruited by the mysterious Cicada 3301, she gets wrapped up in a plot that threatens to destroy the entire world. Based on the real organization.
MANAGEMENT: MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS: CLIFF MURRAY, DANIEL RAPPAPORT
The Traveler by Austin Everett
A man jumps forward in time at the same time every morning. As the length of time increases for every jump, he struggles to keep his family together and find a cure, all as his secret spreads throughout the world. Based on the novel by Joseph Eckert.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: MATT DARTNELL
FINANCIER: MGM STUDIOS
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent by Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican
Actor Nicolas Cage, spiraling and trapped in debt, makes an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire. While there, he learns that the billionaire runs a drug cartel, and the CIA recruits Cage for intelligence.
MANAGEMENT: 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: OLY OBST
FINANCIER: LIONSGATE
PRODUCERS: SATURN FILMS
15 Votes:
Rumours by Tyler Austin, Patrick Eme
In 1970s LA, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, two struggling musicians and lovers, join a band called Fleetwood Mac and are thrown into a whirlwind of worldwide fame, infamous drug addiction, and one of the best-selling albums of all time — which also happens to be about the disintegration of their relationship.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, SARA NESTOR
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
14 Votes:
A Magical Place Called Glendale by Sara Monge
To revamp her self image, an arrogant but well-meaning high school socialite decides to help a former friend land the guy of her dreams… but in the process, realizes she wants her for herself.
MANAGEMENT: STRIDE MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH DOVE
PRODUCERS: PACIFIC ELECTRIC PICTURE COMPANY
Shut In by Melanie Toast
A single mother is held captive by her violent ex, and her two young children are left at risk. She must do everything to protect them and survive.
AGENCY:UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS:CHARLES FERRARO, JORDAN LONNER, CAROLYN SIVITZ
MANAGEMENT:FARAH FILMS & MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS:DAN FARAH
FINANCIER: NEW LINE
PRODUCERS: CINESTATE, FARAH FILMS, VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT
13 Votes:
The Broker by Justin Piasecki
A fixer who brokers off-the-books exchanges for powerful corporate clients finds himself being hunted after he’s hired to protect a whistleblower and the evidence she’s uncovered.
MANAGEMENT: ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: JEFF BELKIN
PRODUCERS: THUNDER ROAD
Pod by Nabil Chowdary
After a mission to destroy a black hole that endangers mankind goes wrong, an astronaut awakens in her escape pod to find that decades have passed seemingly in a moment. Now, with an old body and fragile mind, she battles against the elements of space & time to complete her mission.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, SARA NESTOR
MANAGEMENT:WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: BASH NARAN
Wayward by Andrew Zilch
The wife of a megachurch pastor seeks atonement after she and her lover kill an attacker in self-defense, but don’t report it out of fear of exposing their affair.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY, JOHN ZAOZIRNY
12 Votes:
Grandma Wants to Die by Patrick Cadigan
When Ben is left footing the bill for his own wedding just weeks before the big day, he’s forced to make a deal with his estranged grandmother Minnie. She’ll give him the money if he signs the papers for her assisted suicide. Ben gladly agrees, only to unearth Minnie’s final agenda before she departs… destroy the wedding from the inside and seemingly ruin Ben’s life.
PRODUCERS: ARASH AMEL, AUTOMATIK
I Heart Murder by Tom O’Donnell
A true-crime podcaster tries to solve a gruesome cold case, putting her in the killer’s crosshairs.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: NICKY MOHEBBI
MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION
MANAGERS: ZACH COX
FINANCIER:SONY
PRODUCERS: RED WAGON ENTERTAINMENT
11 Votes:
8 Bit Christmas by Kevin Jakubowski
Ten-year-old Jake Doyles goes on a herculean quest to get the Christmas gift of his generation – a Nintendo Entertainment System – in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s.
MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
10 Votes:
Black Mitzvah by Lauren Tyler
After embarrassing herself at the most popular girl’s party, a black and Jewish middle school misfit embarks on a journey to glow up and throw the best Bat Mitzvah of all time.
MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ZADOC ANGELL, CHELSEA BENSON, MATT HORWITZ
The House Is Not For Sale by Roy Parker
With one last chance at a promotion, a down-on-her-luck real estate agent returns to her rural hometown to sell the impossible – a haunted house where countless couples have been murdered. As the bodies of new residents continue to pile up, our real estate agent will stop at nothing to rid the house of evil – no matter what the cost.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE, STEVEE JO EADS
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAAN
PRODUCERS: Di Bonaventura Productions
Klein by Derek Elliott
Life as a single dad hasn’t been a challenge for Las Vegas blackjack dealer Mike Klein, until his ex resurfaces after walking out on the family six years ago.
MANAGEMENT: RISE
MANAGER: JUSTIN LETTER
The Menu by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy
A young couple visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.
MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS (REISS)
MANAGERS: BRAD PETRIGALA, TIM SARKES (REISS)
The Process by Levin Menekse
Trapped at a three day personal development retreat, a woman fights to save her husband and herself from being brainwashed by a charismatic self-help guru.
AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, PAMELA GOLDSTEIN, ROSS PUTNAM
MANAGEMENT: LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN
PRODUCERS: JULIA HANSSON, PIONEER PICTURES
Refuge by Debra Moore Munoz
A brother and sister navigate the perils of both man and nature through Central America in their quest to find safety in the United States.
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: LAURA LEONARD, MATT ROSEN
Ripple by Ezra Herz
After strange deaths and suicides skyrocket in a dying Appalachian coal town, Maggie – a first responder – wages a personal war against the local coal mine, unearthing a disturbing past that the company has kept secret within the waters of the local lake.
AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAAN
PRODUCERS: AUTOMATIK
They Cloned Tyrone by Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor
An unlikely group is thrown together by mysterious events that leads them to uncover a government conspiracy.
MANAGEMENT: GOTHAM GROUP]
MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH, ERIC ROBINSON,
FINANCIER: NETFLIX
PRODUCERS: MACRO
[REFRESH BELOW ON CREDITS……]
9 Votes:
Breathe by Doug Simon
Dollhouse by Michael Paisley
Helldiver by Ben Imperato
High on Christmas by Hannah Mescon, Dreux Moreland
The Laborer by Jared Anderson
Say Something Nice by Erin Rodman
8 Votes:
Affairs of State by Pat Cunnane
An Aftermath by Lauren Caris Cohan
Apex by Aja Gabel, MJ Wesner
Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss, & Legacy by Nicolas Curcio
The Cabin at the End of the World by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman
The Diamond as Big as the Ritz by Cody Behan
First Harvest by Kevin McMullin
My Boyfriend’s Wedding by Carrie Solomon
Resurrection by Andrew Semans
The Searchers by MacMillan Hedges
Sister by Azia Squire
Super Dad by Sean Tidwell
The Swells by Rachel James
7 Votes:
Betty Ford by Kas Graham, Rebecca Polack
Doll Wars by Matt Ritter
Don’t Go in the Water by Peter Gaffney
First Ascent by Colin Bannon
The Man in the Woods by Darren Grodsky, Danny Jacobs
The Perdition in Liege by Henry Dunham
The Repossession by Megan Amram
10-31 by Peter Gamble, Ian Shorr
6 Votes:
Apex by Stephen Vitale
Assisted Living by Kay Oyegun
Atlanta Onfire by Adam Morrison
Blue Slide Park by Kyle Anderson, Michael Vlamis
Can You Tell Me How? by Gregory Bonsignore
Girlfriend on Mars by Kaitlin Fontana
Meet Cute by Chris Powers, Dan Powers
The Mother by Michael Notarile
No Good Deed by Christina Pamies
Nomads by Esteban Orozco
The Showrunner by Cosmo Carlson
Stampede by Sontenish Myers
T by Eric Gross
This Is Going to Hurt by Cameron Fay
Til Death by Jessica Knoll
Voicemails for Isabelle by Leah McKendrick
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.