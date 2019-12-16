The Black List 2019 Screenplays Unveiled & Ranked (Updating Live)

Refresh for synopsis and credits It’s that time of the year again — it’s time to unveil the coveted rundown of unproduced screenplays in Hollywood also known as The Black List. The official Twitter account started big reveal one by one this morning tweeting out titles from the list.

Launched by feature development executive Franklin Leonard, this is the 15th edition of The Black List. Last year’s titles included Elissa Karasik’s Frat Boy Genius, Cody Brotter’s Drudge, Flora Greenson’s Covers among others.

Recent Black List titles that were released this year are Lena Waithe’s Queen and Slim, Mindy Kaling’s Late Night as well as Minhal Baig’s Hala. Black List titles that will be released in 2020 include Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn’s action comedy Free Guy which is directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds.

Other Black List titles that have made it to the big screen include I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, Chappaquiddick, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Read the list of titles from the 15th edition of the Black List below ranked by votes. Please refresh for the complete list including loglines, representation, financier and production.

29 Votes:

Move On by Ken Kobayashi

Teddy thinks he’s the only living person left in a world where humanity is frozen in time… until his ex-girlfriend, Leyna, shows up at his doorstep. Together, they must go on a journey to find the cause behind the freeze and in the process, confront the issues that plagued their relationship before it’s too late.

AGENCY: UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS: OLIVIA FANARO, CHARLES FERRARO, JORDAN LONNER

MANAGEMENT: GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH

FINANCIER: SONY

PRODUCERS: OLIVE BRIDGE

20 Votes:

Field of View by Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver

A soldier, forced to relive her worst day in combat, begins to question her sanity when the VR simulation she’s experiencing doesn’t match her memory of the mission gone wrong.

MANAGEMENT:FOURTH WALL MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER

PRODUCERS: VOTIV

19 Votes:

Don’t Worry Darling by Cary Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke

A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG, AARON KAPLAN

FINANCIER: NEW LINE CINEMA

PRODUCERS: VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT

16 Votes:

Cicada by Lillian Yu

When a talented hacker is recruited by the mysterious Cicada 3301, she gets wrapped up in a plot that threatens to destroy the entire world. Based on the real organization.

MANAGEMENT: MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS: CLIFF MURRAY, DANIEL RAPPAPORT

The Traveler by Austin Everett

A man jumps forward in time at the same time every morning. As the length of time increases for every jump, he struggles to keep his family together and find a cure, all as his secret spreads throughout the world. Based on the novel by Joseph Eckert.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: MATT DARTNELL

FINANCIER: MGM STUDIOS

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent by Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican

Actor Nicolas Cage, spiraling and trapped in debt, makes an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire. While there, he learns that the billionaire runs a drug cartel, and the CIA recruits Cage for intelligence.

MANAGEMENT: 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: OLY OBST

FINANCIER: LIONSGATE

PRODUCERS: SATURN FILMS

15 Votes:

Rumours by Tyler Austin, Patrick Eme

In 1970s LA, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, two struggling musicians and lovers, join a band called Fleetwood Mac and are thrown into a whirlwind of worldwide fame, infamous drug addiction, and one of the best-selling albums of all time — which also happens to be about the disintegration of their relationship.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, SARA NESTOR

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

14 Votes:

A Magical Place Called Glendale by Sara Monge

To revamp her self image, an arrogant but well-meaning high school socialite decides to help a former friend land the guy of her dreams… but in the process, realizes she wants her for herself.

MANAGEMENT: STRIDE MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH DOVE

PRODUCERS: PACIFIC ELECTRIC PICTURE COMPANY

Shut In by Melanie Toast

A single mother is held captive by her violent ex, and her two young children are left at risk. She must do everything to protect them and survive.

AGENCY:UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS:CHARLES FERRARO, JORDAN LONNER, CAROLYN SIVITZ

MANAGEMENT:FARAH FILMS & MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS:DAN FARAH

FINANCIER: NEW LINE

PRODUCERS: CINESTATE, FARAH FILMS, VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT

13 Votes:

The Broker by Justin Piasecki

A fixer who brokers off-the-books exchanges for powerful corporate clients finds himself being hunted after he’s hired to protect a whistleblower and the evidence she’s uncovered.

MANAGEMENT: ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: JEFF BELKIN

PRODUCERS: THUNDER ROAD

Pod by Nabil Chowdary

After a mission to destroy a black hole that endangers mankind goes wrong, an astronaut awakens in her escape pod to find that decades have passed seemingly in a moment. Now, with an old body and fragile mind, she battles against the elements of space & time to complete her mission.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: DAVID BOXERBAUM, SARA NESTOR

MANAGEMENT:WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: BASH NARAN

Wayward by Andrew Zilch

The wife of a megachurch pastor seeks atonement after she and her lover kill an attacker in self-defense, but don’t report it out of fear of exposing their affair.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY, JOHN ZAOZIRNY

12 Votes:

Grandma Wants to Die by Patrick Cadigan

When Ben is left footing the bill for his own wedding just weeks before the big day, he’s forced to make a deal with his estranged grandmother Minnie. She’ll give him the money if he signs the papers for her assisted suicide. Ben gladly agrees, only to unearth Minnie’s final agenda before she departs… destroy the wedding from the inside and seemingly ruin Ben’s life.

PRODUCERS: ARASH AMEL, AUTOMATIK

I Heart Murder by Tom O’Donnell

A true-crime podcaster tries to solve a gruesome cold case, putting her in the killer’s crosshairs.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: NICKY MOHEBBI

MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION

MANAGERS: ZACH COX

FINANCIER:SONY

PRODUCERS: RED WAGON ENTERTAINMENT

11 Votes:

8 Bit Christmas by Kevin Jakubowski

Ten-year-old Jake Doyles goes on a herculean quest to get the Christmas gift of his generation – a Nintendo Entertainment System – in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s.

MANAGEMENT: KAPLAN / PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: JOSH GOLDENBERG

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

10 Votes:

Black Mitzvah by Lauren Tyler

After embarrassing herself at the most popular girl’s party, a black and Jewish middle school misfit embarks on a journey to glow up and throw the best Bat Mitzvah of all time.

MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ZADOC ANGELL, CHELSEA BENSON, MATT HORWITZ

The House Is Not For Sale by Roy Parker

With one last chance at a promotion, a down-on-her-luck real estate agent returns to her rural hometown to sell the impossible – a haunted house where countless couples have been murdered. As the bodies of new residents continue to pile up, our real estate agent will stop at nothing to rid the house of evil – no matter what the cost.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE, STEVEE JO EADS

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAAN

PRODUCERS: Di Bonaventura Productions

Klein by Derek Elliott

Life as a single dad hasn’t been a challenge for Las Vegas blackjack dealer Mike Klein, until his ex resurfaces after walking out on the family six years ago.

MANAGEMENT: RISE

MANAGER: JUSTIN LETTER

The Menu by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy

A young couple visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.

MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS (REISS)

MANAGERS: BRAD PETRIGALA, TIM SARKES (REISS)

The Process by Levin Menekse

Trapped at a three day personal development retreat, a woman fights to save her husband and herself from being brainwashed by a charismatic self-help guru.

AGENCY: VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS: JENNA BLOCK, PAMELA GOLDSTEIN, ROSS PUTNAM

MANAGEMENT: LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MANAGERS: KENDRICK TAN

PRODUCERS: JULIA HANSSON, PIONEER PICTURES

Refuge by Debra Moore Munoz

A brother and sister navigate the perils of both man and nature through Central America in their quest to find safety in the United States.

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: LAURA LEONARD, MATT ROSEN

Ripple by Ezra Herz

After strange deaths and suicides skyrocket in a dying Appalachian coal town, Maggie – a first responder – wages a personal war against the local coal mine, unearthing a disturbing past that the company has kept secret within the waters of the local lake.

AGENCY: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAAN

PRODUCERS: AUTOMATIK

They Cloned Tyrone by Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor

An unlikely group is thrown together by mysterious events that leads them to uncover a government conspiracy.

MANAGEMENT: GOTHAM GROUP]

MANAGERS: MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH, ERIC ROBINSON,

FINANCIER: NETFLIX

PRODUCERS: MACRO

[REFRESH BELOW ON CREDITS……]

9 Votes:

Breathe by Doug Simon

Dollhouse by Michael Paisley

Helldiver by Ben Imperato

High on Christmas by Hannah Mescon, Dreux Moreland

The Laborer by Jared Anderson

Say Something Nice by Erin Rodman

8 Votes:

Affairs of State by Pat Cunnane

An Aftermath by Lauren Caris Cohan

Apex by Aja Gabel, MJ Wesner

Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss, & Legacy by Nicolas Curcio

The Cabin at the End of the World by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman

The Diamond as Big as the Ritz by Cody Behan

First Harvest by Kevin McMullin

My Boyfriend’s Wedding by Carrie Solomon

Resurrection by Andrew Semans

The Searchers by MacMillan Hedges

Sister by Azia Squire

Super Dad by Sean Tidwell

The Swells by Rachel James

7 Votes:

Betty Ford by Kas Graham, Rebecca Polack

Doll Wars by Matt Ritter

Don’t Go in the Water by Peter Gaffney

First Ascent by Colin Bannon

The Man in the Woods by Darren Grodsky, Danny Jacobs

The Perdition in Liege by Henry Dunham

The Repossession by Megan Amram

10-31 by Peter Gamble, Ian Shorr

6 Votes:

Apex by Stephen Vitale

Assisted Living by Kay Oyegun

Atlanta Onfire by Adam Morrison

Blue Slide Park by Kyle Anderson, Michael Vlamis

Can You Tell Me How? by Gregory Bonsignore

Girlfriend on Mars by Kaitlin Fontana

Meet Cute by Chris Powers, Dan Powers

The Mother by Michael Notarile

No Good Deed by Christina Pamies

Nomads by Esteban Orozco

The Showrunner by Cosmo Carlson

Stampede by Sontenish Myers

T by Eric Gross

This Is Going to Hurt by Cameron Fay

Til Death by Jessica Knoll

Voicemails for Isabelle by Leah McKendrick