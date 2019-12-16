Who Reps The Black List 2019 Scripts: Agency & Management Company Scorecards

The Black List was revealed Monday, the annual breakdown of the year’s most-liked unproduced screenplays culled via voting by more than 250 film execs about their favorite scripts that did not go into production during calendar-year 2019.

This year, Ken Kobayashi’s Move On topped the list, with UTA his agency and Gotham Group his management company. It was Verve, however, that leads the way today among the agencies with 10.5 scripts on the list (the half-points are for shared representation). Last year, CAA was the top agency; this year it is second, with UTA third.

On the management side, Grandview returned to the top of the heap after a year off with seven mentions. Writ Large was second with 5.5 scripts. Bellevue Productions and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, who tied for first in the rankings last year, tied again this year with five scripts apiece in third place.

Here’s the full 2019 list’s rep breakdown, per the Black List tallies:







