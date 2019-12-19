Black Film Critics Circle Anoints ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ As Best Film

EXCLUSIVE: The Black Film Critics Circle has voted Eddie Murphy-starrer Dolemite Is My Name as its Best Film of 2019. Murphy also scooped Best Actor, while Lupita Nyong’o took Best Actress for Us. And for the first time in the organization’s nine-year history, there was a tie for Best Director between Kasi Lemmons for Harriet and Martin Scorsese for The Irishman.

Recognizing achievements in theatrical motion pictures, the BFCC awarded prizes in 13 categories including Best Picture, director, original and adapted screenplay, actor, actress, supporting actor and actress, animated feature, independent film, documentary feature, foreign film and ensemble. Special Signature awards are also given to industry pioneers and rising stars. (See the full list below)

Says Mike Sargent of the BFCC, “This year has cemented the reality that we are in a ‘Renaissance of Black film’. The unprecedented amount of diversity of films that feature primarily people of color in lead roles, and the amount of films created by filmmakers of color is astounding. We are truly in a time that can only be described as the Black Film Renaissance in every sense of the term. In a time when Hollywood is consumed with remakes, reboots, and sequels, Black filmmakers from across the Diaspora have consistently delivered the most original, engaging, and socially relevant films of the year. The power of films like Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am reinforces the undisputable truth that ‘Black Stories matter.’ “Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Here’s the list of BFCC winners:

Best Film

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)

Best Actor: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Original Screenplay: Lena Waithe (Queen & Slim)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins (1917)

Best Foreign Film: Parasite

Best Documentary: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Best Animated Film: I Lost My Body

Best Ensemble: Dolemite Is My Name

Pioneer Award: Ruth E Carter

Rising Star: Kelvin J. Harrison

Special Mention: Lloyd ‘Kam’ Williams