‘SNF’ Dominates Sunday Ratings; Kennedy Center Honors Gains Viewers, ‘Christmas Caroler Challenge’ Debut Dim

NBC took the W last night with , dominating primetime with the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game earned a 4.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 15.78 million viewers, up three tenths from last week in fast-affiliate ratings. As always, we can expect some adjustments for the live NFL broadcasts for NBC as well as CBS and Fox later today.

CBS, in the meantime, aired the 42nd Kennedy Center Honors (0.6, 9.69M), the best viewership the special has seen in three years. It started the night with 60 Minutes (0.8, 8.32M), which took a significant hit from last week when it was boosted by NFL overrun.

The hills at were alive at ABC, with its traditional broadcast of The Sound of Music (0.6, 4.01M), which ticked down from last year.

Fox saw the return of its animation block for the shows’ fall finales, with The Simpsons (1.8, 5.04M) leading the charge and benefiting from the NFL lead-in. It was followed by Bless the Harts (1.0, 2.78M), Bob’s Burgers (0.9, 2.42M) and Family Guy (0.9, 2.32M).

The CW got into the holiday spirit with the debut of The Christmas Caroler Challenge (0.1, 577,000) at 8 PM, with a follow-up episode ((0.1, 440,000) that stayed on par with the premiere but dimmed in total viewers.