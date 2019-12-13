‘Billions’: Roma Maffia & Daniel Breaker To Recur In Season 5 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Roma Maffia (Nip/Tuck) and Tony nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange) are set for recurring roles in the upcoming fifth season of Billions, Showtime’s drama series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. Season 5 is in production in New York and will premiere on the network in 2020.

Photo: Marc Hom/Showtime

Created by executive producers/showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with EP Andrew Ross Sorkin, Season 4 of Billions saw former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals. They include Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).

David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn also star. Julianna Marguiles and Corey Stoll will guest star in Season 5.

Maffia will play Mary Ann Gramm, the smart and tough Manhattan District Attorney. Breaker is recurring as Scooter Dunbar, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of business titan Michael Prince (Corey Stoll).

In addition to her role as Dr. Liz Cruz on Nip/Tuck, Maffia has starred or recurred in such series as Pretty Little Liars, Profiler, Boston Legal, Law & Order, ER and Chicago Hope. On the big screen, Maffia’s roles include The Paper, Disclosure, Nick of Time and Eraser, among others. Maffia is repped by Leading Artists and SMS Talent.

Tony-nominated for his performance in Passing Strange, Breaker most recently has been starring on Broadway in Hamilton as Aaron Burr. In films, Breaker has appeared in Sisters, Limitless, He’s Way More Famous Than You, Red Hook Summer and Passing Strange, and in guest roles on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mozart in the Jungle, Unforgettable and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Breaker is repped by Liebman Entertainment.

