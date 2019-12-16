‘Billions’: Frank Grillo To Recur In Season 5 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Billions, Showtime’s drama series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. Season 5 is in production in New York and will premiere on the network in 2020.

Created by executive producers/showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Season 4 of Billions saw former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals. They include Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).

Grillo will recur as Nico Tanner, a modern artist.

David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn also star. Julianna Marguiles and Corey Stoll will guest star in Season 5.

Grillo is known for his roles as villain Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War, Sergeant Leo Barnes in The Purge films Anarchy and End of Watch and Brock Rumlow in Avengers: End Game. He played the lead role in Audience Network’s Kingdom and also produced and starred in the documentary series Fight World. His latest film, Hell On The Border, opened December 13 and will soon be followed by The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Grillo is repped by CAA.