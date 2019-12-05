Billie Eilish Documentary In Apple Talks For Major Money; RJ Cutler Directing

Apple is negotiating to take off the table a documentary on singer Billie Eilish that will be directed by R.J. Cutler, the documentarian behind films including The World According to Dick Cheney and The September Issue. The film will be streamed on Apple TV+. Eilish — full name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell — is the 17-year old phenomenon who records with her brother Finneas O’Connell and has other business with Apple and was named Apple Music’s artist of the year. Deal was made through her Interscope Records label. This comes off a breakout album in When We All Fall, Where Do We Go?, and a dimension changing performance of her hit Bad Guy on Saturday Night Live that has to be seen to be believed.

