‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ First-Look Photos: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves Stare Down Death

Bill & Ted hit a most excellent middle age in these first-look photos for Orion Picture’s Bill & Ted Face The Music, the upcoming film that re-teams Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in their iconic time-traveling roles.

See one of the photos above, and two below.

Bill & Ted Face The Music, directed by Dean Parisot, reunites the actors as the title characters, now middle-aged best friends who embark on a new adventure seeking the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.

In the new film, the duo are helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), along with various historical figures and music legends.

The batch of photos also includes the character of Death (reprised by actor William Sadler) and cast newcomer Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi.

The film is written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be released by Orion to theaters on August 21, 2020.