Bill Cosby Decries “Scheme To Destroy America’s Dad” As Sexual Assault Appeal Denied; Court “Racist,” Says Wife

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed today that convicted sex offender Bill Cosby won’t be getting out of prison anytime soon, and the once beloved actor is very pissed off about that.

This news of the Superior Court denying Mr. Cosby's appeal is appalling and disappointing, but it shows the level of corruption that resides in the Judicial System of Pennsylvania," declared The Cosby Show creator's representatives Tuesday as the judgment of sentence opinion (read it here) was revealed.

We're not shocked because it shows the world that this isn't about justice, but this is a political scheme to destroy America's Dad, however they will not stop us and we will prevail in the State Supreme Court," the statement from Cosby's team added of the up to 10-year stint behind bars Cosby was convicted after being found guilty in retrial last year of raping Andrea Constand in 2004. "Mr. Cosby remains hopeful and he stands behind his innocence." (Read the full statement from Bill Cosby below)

Having seen their June initiated wide spread latest move to get the damning conviction overturned rejected, both Cosby and his spouse Camille are continuing their relatively recent and clearly intended to be incendiary tactic of attacking the system as a matter of trying to change the conversation.

“When are we, the people of the United States of America, going to end the acceptance of overall corruptions?” said Mrs. Cosby in her own statement later today as the legal road became ever shorter for her much accused husband. “I can assure you that our personal battle against clear, racist, incestuous vindictiveness, within the Pennsylvania criminal justice systems, is not over. Reform is a soft word; the action word, ‘purging,’ is what needs to be done.

Having gone through several sets of lawyers since he was first arrested in late 2015 for the assault of former Temple University employee Constand, the next move to take an appeal to the Keystone State’s Supreme Court could happened very soon, I hear. However, as Cosby takes on the role of self-described “political prisoner” and jailhouse mentor, as he has stated in recent interviews, the District Attorney who saw him put away in September of last year turned the focus of today’s opinion onto the victim.

“We are very pleased with today’s Superior Court decision affirming the jury’s guilty verdict and Judge O’Neill’s rulings on the law as well as the sentence in Commonwealth v. William Henry Cosby Jr.,” said First and foremost, it is my hope that with this last guaranteed step in the criminal justice process now complete, the victim in this case, Andrea Constand, can finally put this assault behind her and move on with her life as the strong survivor she is,” stated Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele. “The world is forever changed because of Andrea’s bravery. With this decision, it has been affirmed that no one is above the law.”

Even as Cosby has admitted in depositions more than 10 years ago to giving Constand several Benadryl pills on the night of the alleged assault in his Philadelphia-area mansion in 2004, the actor has insisted unsuccessfully through various investigations, two trials and the sentencing hearing that the encounter was consensual.

Many of the more than 60 women also have claimed that Cosby drugged and assaulted them over the decades with a similar combo of pills and alcohol. Unlike many of those women, some of whom were among the onlookers at the two trials and the sentencing hearing last year, Cosby paid Constand millions in a once-confidential settlement about a decade before the criminal case was opened in late 2015.

More recently and to the actor’s extreme displeasure, Cosby’s once insurance company AIG has been settling the civil cases of the like of former America’s Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson. Calling AIG the “worst and egregious insurance company in America’s history,” unhappy representatives for Cosby proclaimed on July 25 that “this is the third example in recent months of AIG robbing Mr. Cosby of the opportunity to clear his name in a court of law, where evidence and truthfulness are supposed to be elevated above headlines and gossip.”

There will be more headlines and more court rulings to come for Bill Cosby, and a parole hearing too, at one point.

Here is the full statement from Bill Cosby’s team:

This news of the Superior Court denying Mr. Cosby’s appeal is appalling and disappointing, but it shows the level of corruption that resides in the Judicial System of Pennsylvania. These panel of judges never took the time to review the facts of Mr. Cosby’s appeal. Mr. Cosby’s appeal outlined the bias of Judge Steve T. O’Neill; showed that the jurists were tainted by juror #11 who stated, “Mr. Cosby is guilty, let’s not waste a lot of time and find him guilty;” showed that the 404(b) witnesses should have never being allowed to offer testimony in Mr. Cosby’s trial because they had “no” similar interests with Andrea Constand; and most importantly, Mr. Cosby’s deposition should have never been considered at the trial. It’s obvious that these judges’ minds were made up because they didn’t take the time to dissect Mr. Cosby’s appeal. We’re not shocked because it shows the world that this isn’t about justice, but this is a political scheme to destroy America’s Dad, however they will not stop us and we will prevail in the State Supreme Court. Mr. Cosby remains hopeful and he stands behind his innocence.