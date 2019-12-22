Bernie Sanders Vows “Political Revolution” At Massive Venice Beach Rally

From the looks of things, Bernie Sanders has a huge following in Southern California.

The Vermont senator drew a massive crowd to his beachfront rally Saturday afternoon in Venice, as he continued his six-day campaign swing through the Golden State.

RELATED STORY: 2020 Democratic Candidates Line Up Showbiz Figures For The Campaign Trail

The 2020 Democratic presidential contender was surrounded by thousands of enthusiastic supporters as he took to the podium under cloudy skies.

“Our campaign is not only about defeating Trump, our campaign is about a political revolution,” Sanders told the crowd. “It is about transforming this country, it is about creating a government and an economy that works for all people and not just the one percent.”

Sanders was introduced by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shutterstock

Sanders said his campaign has received “more contributions from more people than any candidate in the history of the United States of America.”

“We don’t have a Super-PAC, we don’t want a Super-PAC,” he stated. “We don’t go to rich people’s wine caves. This is a campaign of the working class of this country, by the working class and for the working class.”

Joining the senator were local politicians, actor and activist Tim Robbins, author Cornel West, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who introduced Sanders.

It’s “really nice to get out of the freezing cold in New York and Washington, D.C.,” Ocasio-Cortez said before striking a more serious tone.

“We’re going to change this country,” she said. “This is a movement decades in the making.”

Sanders greets supporters and signs autographs. Shutterstock

Added Robbins, “I’m here today to endorse Bernie Sanders to be the next president of the United States.”

The rally had a family friendly vibe, with some attendees bringing along their children and pets.

There was also entertainment, with the bands Young the Giant, Local Natives, and Jesse & Joy performing before the rally got underway.

The gathering came after Thursday’s Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in nearby Westchester. Campaign manager Faiz Shakir told the media Friday that Sanders raised more than $1 million on the day of the debate.

City News Service contributed to this report.