Bernie Sanders Vows “Political Revolution” At Massive Venice Beach Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally in Venice, Calif 21 Dec 2019 Image ID: 10511309d Featured in: Election 2020 Bernie Sanders, Venice, USA - 21 Dec 2019 Photo Credit: Kelvin Kuo/AP/Shutterstock
Shutterstock

From the looks of things, Bernie Sanders has a huge following in Southern California.

The Vermont senator drew a massive crowd to his beachfront rally Saturday afternoon in Venice, as he continued his six-day campaign swing through the Golden State.

The 2020 Democratic presidential contender was surrounded by thousands of enthusiastic supporters as he took to the podium under cloudy skies.

“Our campaign is not only about defeating Trump, our campaign is about a political revolution,” Sanders told the crowd. “It is about transforming this country, it is about creating a government and an economy that works for all people and not just the one percent.”

Bernie Sanders Rally. Venice, USA - 21 Dec 2019 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd during a rally in Venice, Calif 21 Dec 2019 Image ID: 10511309a Featured in: Election 2020 Bernie Sanders, Venice, USA - 21 Dec 2019 Photo Credit: Kelvin Kuo/AP/Shutterstock
Sanders was introduced by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shutterstock

Sanders said his campaign has received “more contributions from more people than any candidate in the history of the United States of America.”

“We don’t have a Super-PAC, we don’t want a Super-PAC,” he stated. “We don’t go to rich people’s wine caves. This is a campaign of the working class of this country, by the working class and for the working class.”

Joining the senator were local politicians, actor and activist Tim Robbins, author Cornel West, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who introduced Sanders.

It’s “really nice to get out of the freezing cold in New York and Washington, D.C.,” Ocasio-Cortez said before striking a more serious tone.

“We’re going to change this country,” she said. “This is a movement decades in the making.”

Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally in Venice, California, USA, 19 December 2019. 21 Dec 2019 Image ID: 10511319ag Featured in: Democratic candidate for US President Bernie Sanders Rally in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Dec 2019
Sanders greets supporters and signs autographs. Shutterstock

Added Robbins, “I’m here today to endorse Bernie Sanders to be the next president of the United States.”

The rally had a family friendly vibe, with some attendees bringing along their children and pets.

There was also entertainment, with the bands Young the Giant, Local Natives, and Jesse & Joy performing before the rally got underway.

The gathering came after Thursday’s Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in nearby Westchester. Campaign manager Faiz Shakir told the media Friday that Sanders raised more than $1 million on the day of the debate.

City News Service contributed to this report.

