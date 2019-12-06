Bernard Kira & Batan Silva Adapting Alfredo Corchado’s ‘Midnight In Mexico’ True Crime Book For Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Bernard Kira and director-producer Batan Silva have acquired the film and television rights to Alfredo Corchado’s best-selling true crime book, Midnight in Mexico: A Reporter’s Journey Through a Country’s Descent Into Darkness. Published by Penguin, it was selected by Time Magazine in 2018 as one of the best true crime books of all time. A search is underway for a writer to pen the adaptation.



Midnight in Mexico is a non-fiction account of Mexican-American journalist Alfredo Corchado’s refusal to shrink from reporting on government corruption, murders in Juarez, and the ruthless drug cartels of Mexico after receiving a mysterious phone call from one of his informants one rainy night in Mexico City, revealing that a hit has been placed on his life, and that he only has twenty-four hours to identify the threat.

“Alfredo’s incredible bravery putting his life on the line to report the truth underscores the excitement of this book,” said Kira. “I immediately had chills the moment I read the opening chapter in which Alfredo learns that he has become the target of the cartels. What transpires from there is a thrilling backdrop for a classic investigative whodunit reminiscent of All the President’s Men. This novel opened my eyes to the unsung heroism of our journalists. Batan and I can’t wait to tell Alfredo’s story!”

Silva, who has directed episodes of Mayans MC, Queen of the South, and an upcoming episode in the second season of The Boys, previously executive produced the Spanish language drama, Diablo Guardian, for Amazon. He also served as a co-producer on Narcos. Kira and Silva will produce the project.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the talented duo of Bernard and Batan on this important project,” Corchado said. “During these troubled times, this story and its message are urgent: Truth is our best defense. Truth is our best weapon. Truth matters. I love to watch anything with a gripping mystery so I am very excited to see my book go from page to screen.”

The deal was negotiated by Corchado’s reps at The Wylie Agency.