Berlin Unveils Director-On-Director Talks & Poster; Sky Boards ‘Four Kids And It’; Gkids Buys ‘Tokyo Godfathers’ – Global Briefs

Ahead of its 70th edition, the Berlin Film Festival has revealed a program of talks consisting of high-profile international directors who have been invited by the fest’s new artistic director Carlo Chatrian to take part in an in conversation event with a fellow director guest of their choosing. The ‘On Transmission’ series will see: Ang Lee talk to Hirokazu Kore-eda; Claire Denis talk to Olivier Assayas; Ildikó Enyedi talk to Zsófia Szilágyi; Jia Zhang-ke talk to Huo Meng; Margarethe von Trotta talk to Ina Weisse; Paolo Taviani talk to Carlo Sironi; and Roy Andersson talk to Niki Lindroth von Bahr. The festival has also unveiled its poster for the 2020 fest, created by Berlin design agency State.

UK broadcaster Sky has continued its push into movie ‘originals’ by taking rights to Four Kids And It, the feature based on Jacqueline Wilson’s hugely popular children’s book. The film, which follows four kids who embark on a journey to discover if a magical creature can really make all their wishes come true, counts Michael Caine among its voice cast. Sky will release the film day-and-date in UK cinemas and on its platform at Easter 2020.

Gkids has bought North American rights to animation Tokyo Godfathers, Satoshi Kon’s 2003 feature that follows three homeless people whose lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. The distributor will be releasing a new 4k restoration of the film in early 2020, both in the original Japanese language and a new English language dub. “Satoshi Kon remains one of the animated medium’s most celebrated and visionary storytellers,” said Gkids’ President David Jesteadt.