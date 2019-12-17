Berlin 2020 First Titles: Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio’ As Special Gala; Panorama, Generation, Forum Films

The 2020 Berlin Film Festival, the first edition under new artistic director Carlo Chatrian, has unveiled its first wave of titles.

Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio, starring Roberto Benigni, will have its international premiere at the festival as a Berlinale Special Gala. The team have removed the ‘out of competition’ classification this year and those films will now play as Special Galas. Pinocchio is released theatrically in Italy this weekend and Berlin will mark its festival premiere.

“Garrone succeeds in re-telling the well-known story with his very own world of images. Although he is faithful to Carlo Collodi’s ideas, he has nevertheless created a very personal Pinocchio that is much more cheerful than we’ve experienced before,” commented Carlo Chatrian on the selection.

Also announced today were four films in the Perspektive Deutsches Kino program, which presents debut features. The section will open with Kids Run from Barbara Ott, whose graduation film Sunny was an award winner at Berlinale in 2013. Scroll down for the list.

The Panorama strand has confirmed 18 films, including eleven world premieres, while the Generation program has confirmed 20 titles across its 14plus and Kplus strands, and Forum Expanded has confirmed 14 titles.

“Announcing the first films, it is important to note that the program is more than just the sum of the selected films. It is the result of a collaborative working process and is intended to provide a picture that highlights cinema as a narrative form, which speaks of people and their world,” added Chatrian.

The 70th Berlin Film Festival runs February 20 – March 1.

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

Ein Fisch, der auf dem Rücken schwimmt (A Fish Swimming Upside Down)

Germany

by Eliza Petkova

with Nina Schwabe, Theo Trebs, Henning Kober, Anna Manolova, Márton Nagy, Leon Ullrich

World premiere

Garagenvolk (Garage People)

Germany

by Natalija Yefimkina

World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film

Kids Run

Germany

by Barbara Ott

with Jannis Niewöhner, Lena Tronina, Eline Doenst, Giuseppe Bonvissuto, Carol Schuler, Sascha Geršak, Oliver Konietzny

World premiere / Opening film / Debut film

Walchensee Forever

Germany

by Janna Ji Wonders

with Rainer Langhans

World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film

Generation 14plus

Black Sheep Boy

France

by James Molle

World premiere / Short film / Animation

Clebs

Canada

by Halima Ouardiri

International premiere / Short film / Documentary form

The Flame

Australia

by Nick Waterman

World premiere / Short film / Documentary form

Goodbye Golovin

Canada

by Mathieu Grimard

International premiere / Short film

Kokon

Germany

by Leonie Krippendorff

World premiere

Meu nome é Bagdá (My Name is Baghdad)

Brazil

by Caru Alves de Souza

World premiere

Något att minnas (Something to Remember)

Sweden

by Niki Lindroth von Bahr

Short film / Animation

Notre-Dame du Nil (Our Lady of the Nile)

France

by Atiq Rahimi

Paradise Drifters

Netherlands

by Mees Peijnenburg

International premiere / Debut film

Pompei

Belgium / France / Canada

by Anna Falguères, John Shank

White Riot

United Kingdom

by Rubika Shah

International premiere / Debut film / Documentary form

Generation Kplus

Death of Nintendo

Philippines / USA

by Raya Martin

World premiere

Un diable dans la poche

France

by Antoine Bonnet, Mathilde Loubes

World premiere / Short film / Animation

A Fool God

France

by Hiwot Admasu Getaneh

Short film

H is for Happiness

Australia

by John Sheedy

International premiere / Debut film

Los lobos

Mexico

by Samuel Kishi Leopo

Mignonnes (Cuties)

France

by Maïmouna Doucouré

Debut film

Perro

Germany

by Lin Sternal

World premiere / Debut film / Documentary form

Sweet Thing

USA

by Alexandre Rockwell

World premiere

Veins of the World (Adern der Welt)

Germany / Mongolia

by Byambasuren Davaa

World premiere

Forum Expanded

A I O U

USA

by Anton Vidokle, Adam Khalil, Bayley Sweitzer

World premiere

Al-Houbut (The Landing)

Lebanon / United Arab Emirates

by Akram Zaatari

International premiere

APIYEMIYEKÎ

Brazil / France / Netherlands

by Ana Vaz

International premiere

Citizens of the Cosmos

USA / Japan / Ukraine

by Anton Vidokle

International premiere

Equinox

USA

by Margaret Honda

World premiere

Half Blue

USA / Lebanon

by Joe Namy

International premiere

Harvard Peabody Expedition to Netherland New Guinea 1961

USA

by Ernst Karel, Veronika Kusumaryati

World premiere

INFINITY minus Infinity

United Kingdom / United Arab Emirates / Belgium

by The Otolith Group

International premiere

The Phantom Menace

United Kingdom

by Graeme Arnfield

World premiere

Purple Sea

Germany

by Amel Alzakout, Khaled Abdulwahed

World premiere

Quantum Creole

Germany / France / Portugal / Spain

by Filipa César

International premiere

Recovery

USA

by Kevin Jerome Everson

World premiere

Shipwreck at the Threshold of Europe, Lesvos, Aegean Sea: 28 October 2015

United Kingdom

by Forensic Architecture

World premiere

The Sun

Canada

by Kika Thorne

International premiere