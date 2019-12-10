Bella Thorne To Star In Home Invasion Thriller ‘Masquerade’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Bella Thorne is set to lead Shane Dax Taylor’s Masquerade, a home invasion thriller which he’ll direct and write.

The project, which will shoot in Kentucky, follows 11-year-old Casey (Alyvia Alyn Lind of Daybreak and The Young and the Restless) who must survive the night after a group of intruders, led by Rose (Thorne), break into her family’s home to steal their priceless artwork. The thieves will stop at nothing to get what they want until the shocking twist ending. Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead) and Mircea Monroe (Episodes, Book Club, Fifty Shades of Black) will star as Casey’s parents, with Skyler Samuels (The Gifted) as Rose’s cohort. EPs are Stuart Manashil, Joe Heath, Corky Taylor, Ron Kirchhoff, Jeff Walz, Brian Dahlin, Roman Terrill, Raja Collins, and John Lind. Taylor will produce alongside Steven Schneider (Insidious, Glass) and Kenneth Burke (Soul Surfer). Venus Kanani cast the film.

Recently, Deadline broke the story that Thorne will make her feature directorial debut with an elevated untitled thriller written by Zander Coté which will go into production next summer. Thorne is also a best-selling author, director, philanthropist musician and entrepreneur. Her feature credits include Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise, Blended, Stuck on You, The DUFF, Midnight Sun and the Sundance AGBO Studios feature Assassination Nation. Her TV credits include Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, HBO’s Big Love, ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and Freeform’s Famous in Love. She is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Taylor’s credits include the 2010 romantic drama feature Bloodworth starring Val Kilmer, Kris Krisstofferson and Hilary Duff and the 2015 action thriller Isolation.

Lind is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group. Nichols is with UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Monroe is repped by Gersh and LINK. Samuels is represented by UTA. Taylor and Schneider are with Novo Management.