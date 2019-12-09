Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical To End Run In June

Producers of Broadway’s Tony-nominated Beetlejuice said Monday that the comedic musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 cult movie will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6. A national tour is being mounted to kick off in fall 2021.

Beetlejuice the musical opened April 25, 2019 and was nominated for eight Tonys including Best Musical. It just broke the eight-performance house record at the Winter Garden during Thanksgiving week with $1,589,839, taking the crown from School of Rock ($1.506M in 2015).

Alex Timbers directed the musical which featured an original score by Eddie Perfect, and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It centered on Lydia Deetz (played by Winona Rider in the movie and Sophia Anne Caruso on Broadway), the unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice (Tony nominee Alex Brightman), a demon with a thing for stripes and his own ideas about how to do his job.

The musical featured music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom). Credits include scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump).

Producers are Warner Bros Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, JAM Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Ben Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music INC and Zendog Productions in association with DeRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergere, Joanna Carson, Darren Deverna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, Networks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Adrian Salpeter, Iris Smith and Triptyk Studios.