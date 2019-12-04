BBC Studios-Backed Firebird Pictures To Remake Spanish Thriller ‘The Room’

Spanish crime thriller The Room is set for a UK adaptation after Firebird Pictures, the indie set up by Bodyguard exec producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff, optioned the format rights.

The BBC Studios-backed producer has struck a deal with French sales firm Newen Distribution for the scripted format rights to the show, which has aired on HBO Spain.

The series, which was produced by Funwood Media, Isla Audiovisual and Can Can Producciones, follows Yago Costa, who was considered a top-notch police detective until he committed murder.

Now, he is in prison and aims to tell the world why he did it. He’s counting on help from Sara, a young and ambitious journalist to whom he gives his exclusive story, promising to confess everything. While revealing the motives behind his crime, he will give her the keys to solve a highly mediatized case of wide-scale corruption. Sara will have to decide if she is willing to put her own life in danger to get to the truth – and, ultimately, whether she can trust him.

It is the latest development project for Firebird, which was set up by former BBC commissioner Kilgarriff and the BBC’s head of business, drama, films and acquisitions Craig Holleworth earlier this year. The company is working on an adaptation of Allie Reynolds’ snowboarding thriller Shiver and recently optioned B.E. Jones’ psychological thriller Wilderness.