‘Bodyguard’ Producer World Productions Lands BBC One Murder Trial Drama ‘Showtrial’

BBC One has commissioned its latest drama from the makers of Bodyguard — a six-part series about a murder trial that explodes in the national consciousness.

World Productions will make Showtrial for the British broadcaster after working with Strike and The Tunnel writer Ben Richards to create the series, in which two worlds collide in a fictional legal battle.

Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is put on trial following the disappearance of fellow student, Hannah Ellis, the hard-working daughter of a single mother.

Showtrial follows both sides of the argument from the point of arrest to the verdict, with the nation gripped by the details of the case, which touches on wealth, politics and prejudice.

World Productions CEO Simon Heath said: “It’s great to be working again with Ben Richards, who uses the DNA of our true crime obsession to create a gripping fictional murder trial that shines a light on the failings of our justice system.”

Showtrial is executive produced by Heath for World Productions and Mona Qureshi for the BBC. It was commissioned by BBC drama controller Piers Wenger and director of content Charlotte Moore. ITV Studios Global Entertainment will sell the show internationally.