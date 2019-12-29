Click to Skip Ad
Barack Obama Lists His Favorite Films And Television Shows For 2019

Former President Barack Obama is making a list, and checking it twice. A day after he released the list of his favorite books of 2019, he’s issued a film/TV faves ledger, including one of his own creations.

Obama has his own book allegedly in the works, but like many writers, has found lots of time for social media. His Penguin Random House book will allegedly be out in 2020. The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, signed lucrative book deals in 2017. Michelle Obama’s sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

So far, the official Twitter account for Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has reached out to thank Obama, while the account for the film Little Women had a clip of joyous dancing. The Fleabag account noted “The feeling is mutual.”

Obama also included his own American Factory from his High Ground Productions

We’ll add more as reactions roll in.

 

