Banijay Acquires Italian & Spanish Drama Producer Funwood Media

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of French production company Banijay Group, has acquired Funwood Media, the producer of Spanish crime thriller La Sala (The Room).

Banijay has taken a majority stake in the Spain and Italy-based company for an undisclosed fee, marking another acquisition after it agreed to buy Endemol Shine Group for $2.2BN in October.

As well as producing shows like The Room — which is being adapted by BBC Studios-backed producer Firebird Pictures — and Disney Channel Italia’s Monica Chef, Funwood Media also works as a distributor and agent.

Banijay Rights chief Tim Mutimer will work closely with Funwood Media’s founder Aldo Spagnoli to integrate the company and exploit its expertise across Europe.

Mutimer said: “Aldo is incredibly well-established across Spain and Italy, and with a growing presence in France, he is perfectly positioned to add value to our activities.”