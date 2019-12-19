Bailey Chase Joins ‘S.W.A.T.’, Signs With Buchwald; Audrey Grace Marshall To Play Young Kaley Cuoco In ‘The Flight Attendant’

EXCLUSIVE: Longmire and Saving Grace alum Bailey Chase is set for a recurring role on CBS’ hit drama series S.W.A.T. He also has signed with Buchwald for representation. Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Chase will play Owen, an ex-Army Ranger who is in the process of launching a high-end private security firm. He is well-connected and fully-invested and hoping Deacon (Jay Harrington), who is an active S.W.A.T. Sergeant and decorated Police Star recipient, will agree to be part of the team. Chase recently recurred on USA’s Queen of the South, Fox’s 24: Legacy, NBC’s Chicago P.D. and Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return, and he appeared on the big screen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to Buchwald, he’s repped by McKeon/Myones Management.

Audrey Grace Marshall (The Last Summer) has signed on to recur as Young Cassie, the younger version of Kaley Cuoco’s character in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco. The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco) is a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Marshall most recently co-starred in the Netflix film The Last Summer and appeared as Young Trish (Rachael Taylor) in the Marvel series Jessica Jones. She is repped by Take 3 Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment.