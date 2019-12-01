BAFTA Children’s Winners Include Emily Burnett, Bella Ramsay, CBeebies, ‘Horrible Histories’ & ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

BAFTA has announced the winners of this year’s British Academy Children’s Awards. There were three first-time winners at the ceremony in London, including Emily Burnett who won the BAFTA for Performer for her role in The Dumping Ground; Lindsey Russell for Presenter for Blue Peter; and Bella Ramsay for her performance in The Worst Witch in the Young Performer category.
Dirk Campbell, also for The Worst Witch, won in the Director category. The coming-of-age film Leaving Care, following two care leavers as they navigate a series of firsts without the help of a family, won two BAFTAs: Content For Change and Teen.
CBeebies won Channel, the seventh time since the category was introduced in 2006.
Horrible Histories won Comedy, the sixth time it has won in this category. The Drama award was won by Creeped Out.
The show that pitches the nation’s pets against each other – Play Your Pets Right – won in the Entertainment category. Children’s DIY show The Dengineers collected the BAFTA in the new Factual Entertainment category. The Factual category was won by Finding my Family: Holocaust (Newsround Special), which followed a Holocaust survivor and his teenage granddaughter on a journey to learn about his experiences.
Hilda, the series about a fearless young girl who finds friends, adventures and magical creatures when she journeys to the city, won in the Animation category. The BAFTA for International Animation went to Teen Titans Go!, which follows the adventures of the young Titans while they are trying to save the world. Pre-School Animation was won by Numberblocks.
Tee and Mo: Help Our Little World, featuring an animated monkey and his mum, won Short Form. Ferne and Rory’s Vet Tales won the Pre-School Live Action award and the International Live Action category was won by The Odd Squad.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swooped in and took the BAFTA for Feature Film. The Amazing World of Gumball won in the Writer category. The Digital category saw a win for Wonderscope’s ‘A Brief History of Amazing Stunts by Astounding People’ and for Game, Astro Bot Rescue Mission took home the BAFTA.
Nikki Lilly, the YouTuber, presenter and charity campaigner, received the BAFTA Special Award for her work in raising awareness of social issues.
British Academy Children’s Awards 2019: Winners highlighted in bold.
SPECIAL AWARD
Nikki Lilly
ANIMATION
THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL Ben Bocquelet, Mic Graves, Sarah Fell – Great Marlborough Productions/Cartoon Network
DANGER MOUSE Aidan McAteer, Tim Searle, Chapman Maddox – Co-produced by BBC Children’s In-House Productions and Boat Rocker Media/CBBC
THE DEMON’S HEAD Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube
HILDA Luke Pearson, Stephanie Simpson, Kurt Mueller – Silvergate Media/Netflix
CHANNEL
CBBC
CBEEBIES
HOPSTER
TRUETUBE
COMEDY
4 O’CLOCK CLUB Julia Kent, Tim Hopewell, Connal Orton – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
CLASS DISMISSED Sid Cole, Chantal Delaney, Dermot Canterbury – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
HORRIBLE HISTORIES Production Team – Lion Television/CBBC
SO AWKWARD Joanna Blake, Ian Curtis, Lucy Guy – Channel X/CBBC
CONTENT FOR CHANGE
APPLE TREE HOUSE Production Team – Five Apples/CBeebies
HIJAB & ME Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube
LEAVING CARE David Metcalf, Nav Raman, Ali Quirk – Chatterbox/CBBC
NOW I CAN BREATHE Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube
DIGITAL
BIG BANG AR Production Team – Nexus Studios & Google Arts & Culture & CERN
MOSHI TWILIGHT SLEEP STORIES Steve Cleverley, Ian Chambers, Sanj Sen – Mind Candy
STORYSIGN Production Team – Aardman
WONDERSCOPE’S ‘A BRIEF HISTORY OF AMAZING STUNTS BY ASTOUNDING PEOPLE’ Production Team – Preloaded/Within
DIRECTOR
DIRK CAMPBELL The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix
STEVE CONNELLY Horrible Histories – CBBC
MIC GRAVES The Amazing World of Gumball – Cartoon Network
GRANT ORCHARD & SANDER JONES Hey Duggee – CBeebies
DRAMA
THE ATHENA Production Team A Bryncoed Production/Sky Kids
CREEPED OUT Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions and DHX Media/CBBC
THE DUMPING GROUND Gert Thomas, Jeff Povey, Jamie Annett – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
THE WORST WITCH Kim Crowther, Dirk Campbell, Neil Jones – BBC Children’s In-House Productions and ZDF Enterprises/CBBC/Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT
PLAY YOUR PETS RIGHT Production Team – Lion Television/Sky Kids
SAM & MARK’S BIG FRIDAY WIND UP Steve Ryde, Frankie Wolfe, Dave Skinner – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
SPY SCHOOL – Joe Shaw, Ben Spiteri, Steven Andrew – Zodiak Kids/CiTV
TOP CLASS Production Team – ITV Studios/CBBC
FACTUAL
ANNE FRANK: A LIFE IN HIDING (NEWSROUND SPECIAL) Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
FINDING MY FAMILY: HOLOCAUST (NEWSROUND SPECIAL) Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
MY LIFE: I WILL SURVIVE Sarah Murch, Launa Kennett, Denis McWilliams – Blakeway North/CBBC
MY LIFE: BLOOD SUGAR BROTHERS Production Team – Nine Lives Media/CBBC
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
BLUE PETER Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
THE DENGINEERS Charlotte Ingham, Jennifer Morrison, Annette Williams – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC
OPERATION OUCH! Production Team – Maverick TV/CBBC
THE PETS FACTOR Production Team – True North Productions/CBBC
FEATURE FILM
HORRIBLE HISTORIES: THE MOVIE – ROTTEN ROMANS Will Clarke, Caroline Norris, Dominic Brigstocke – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films/Altitude Film Distribution
MARY POPPINS RETURNS Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt – Walt Disney Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord – Sony Pictures Animation/Sony Pictures Releasing UK
TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen – Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
GAME
ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
CHIMPARTY Development Team – NapNok Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS Stephen Sharples, David Hoye, Matt Ellison – TT Games/WB Games
OVERCOOKED 2 Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17
INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION
APPLE & ONION George Gendi, Brent Tanner, Benton Connor – Cartoon Network Studios/Cartoon Network
DOC MCSTUFFINS Dan Nosella, Michael Stern, Chris Nee – Brown Bag Films/Disney Junior
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Stephen Hillenburg, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli – Nickelodeon Animation Studio/Nicktoons
TEEN TITANS GO! Production Team – Warner Bros./Cartoon Network
INTERNATIONAL LIVE ACTION
ANDI MACK Terri Minsky, Michelle Manning, Greg Hampson – Disney Channels Worldwide/Disney Channel
MALIBU RESCUE Production Team – Pacific Bay Entertainment and Entertainment Force/Netflix
ODD SQUAD Scott Montgomery, Warren P. Sonoda, Mark De Angelis – Sinking Ship Entertainment, Fred Rogers Productions/CBBC
PERFORMER
EMILY BURNETT The Dumping Ground – CBBC
RAQUEL CASSIDY The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix
ANDY DAY Andy’s Safari Adventures – CBeebies
ELIZABETH WATERWORTH-SANTO Horrid Henry – Netflix
PRE-SCHOOL – ANIMATION
DIGBY DRAGON Adam Shaw, Chris Drew, Jen Upton – Blue Zoo Productions/Channel 5
FLOOGALS Production Team – Nevision/Channel 5
HEY DUGGEE Grant Orchard, Sander Jones, Janine Voong – Studio AKA/CBeebies
NUMBERBLOCKS Joe Elliot, Simon Taylor, Ben Lee-Delisle – Blue Zoo for Alphablocks/CBeebies
PRE-SCHOOL – LIVE ACTION
APPLE TREE HOUSE Production Team – Five Apples/CBeebies
FERNE and RORY’S VET TALES Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBeebies
MOLLY AND MACK Dominic Macdonald, Ciaran Cruickshank, Adrian Mead – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBeebies
MOON AND ME Production Team – Foundling Bird/CBeebies
PRESENTER
SAM NIXON & MARK RHODES Sam and Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up – CBBC
LINDSEY RUSSELL Blue Peter – CBBC
DR CHRIS VAN TULLEKEN & DR XAND VAN TULLEKEN Dr Chris and Dr Xand Investigate: Alcohol – BBC iPlayer
OWAIN WILLIAMS Stwnsh Sadwrn – S4C
SHORT FORM
CBEEBIES BEDTIME STORIES Production Team – BBC Children’s/CBeebies
LABUNTINA Valentina Ventimiglia, Naomi Jones, Lorenzo Castellarin – Labuntina/Sky Kids
TEE AND MO: HELP OUR LITTLE WORLD Dominic Minns, Nathaniel Cooper, Ellie Wyatt – Plug-in Media/CBeebies
A WHALE’S TALE Production Team – Cartoon Network/Blue Zoo/BBC Children’s/Sky Kids
TEEN
LEAVING CARE David Metcalf, Nav Raman, Ali Quirk – Chatterbox/CBBC
MIMI ON A MISSION: SEX ED Ida Ven Bruusgaard, Danni Davis, Tom Power – Peggy Pictures/BBC iPlayer
ONE-TO-ONE Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube
THIS IS MY LIFE: BOYS TO MEN Production Team – Big Deal Films/BBC iPlayer
WRITER
WRITING TEAM The Amazing World of Gumball – Cartoon Network
CIARAN MURTAGH, ANDREW BARNETT JONES Danger Mouse – CBBC
WRITING TEAM Horrible Histories – CBBC
MARK BAKER, NEVILLE ASTLEY, PHIL HALL Peppa Pig – Channel 5
YOUNG PERFORMER
SEBASTIAN CROFT Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films
EMILIA JONES Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films
BELLA RAMSEY The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix
JAIRAJ VARSANI Hetty Feather – CBBC
