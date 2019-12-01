BAFTA Children’s Winners Include Emily Burnett, Bella Ramsay, CBeebies, ‘Horrible Histories’ & ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

BAFTA has announced the winners of this year’s British Academy Children’s Awards. There were three first-time winners at the ceremony in London, including Emily Burnett who won the BAFTA for Performer for her role in The Dumping Ground; Lindsey Russell for Presenter for Blue Peter; and Bella Ramsay for her performance in The Worst Witch in the Young Performer category.

Dirk Campbell, also for The Worst Witch, won in the Director category. The coming-of-age film Leaving Care, following two care leavers as they navigate a series of firsts without the help of a family, won two BAFTAs: Content For Change and Teen.

CBeebies won Channel, the seventh time since the category was introduced in 2006.

Horrible Histories won Comedy, the sixth time it has won in this category. The Drama award was won by Creeped Out.

The show that pitches the nation’s pets against each other – Play Your Pets Right – won in the Entertainment category. Children’s DIY show The Dengineers collected the BAFTA in the new Factual Entertainment category. The Factual category was won by Finding my Family: Holocaust (Newsround Special), which followed a Holocaust survivor and his teenage granddaughter on a journey to learn about his experiences.

Hilda, the series about a fearless young girl who finds friends, adventures and magical creatures when she journeys to the city, won in the Animation category. The BAFTA for International Animation went to Teen Titans Go!, which follows the adventures of the young Titans while they are trying to save the world. Pre-School Animation was won by Numberblocks.

Tee and Mo: Help Our Little World, featuring an animated monkey and his mum, won Short Form. Ferne and Rory’s Vet Tales won the Pre-School Live Action award and the International Live Action category was won by The Odd Squad.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swooped in and took the BAFTA for Feature Film. The Amazing World of Gumball won in the Writer category. The Digital category saw a win for Wonderscope’s ‘A Brief History of Amazing Stunts by Astounding People’ and for Game, Astro Bot Rescue Mission took home the BAFTA.

Nikki Lilly, the YouTuber, presenter and charity campaigner, received the BAFTA Special Award for her work in raising awareness of social issues.

British Academy Children’s Awards 2019: Winners highlighted in bold.

SPECIAL AWARD

Nikki Lilly

ANIMATION

THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL Ben Bocquelet, Mic Graves, Sarah Fell – Great Marlborough Productions/Cartoon Network

DANGER MOUSE Aidan McAteer, Tim Searle, Chapman Maddox – Co-produced by BBC Children’s In-House Productions and Boat Rocker Media/CBBC

THE DEMON’S HEAD Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube

HILDA Luke Pearson, Stephanie Simpson, Kurt Mueller – Silvergate Media/Netflix

CHANNEL

CBBC

CBEEBIES

HOPSTER

TRUETUBE

COMEDY

4 O’CLOCK CLUB Julia Kent, Tim Hopewell, Connal Orton – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

CLASS DISMISSED Sid Cole, Chantal Delaney, Dermot Canterbury – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

HORRIBLE HISTORIES Production Team – Lion Television/CBBC

SO AWKWARD Joanna Blake, Ian Curtis, Lucy Guy – Channel X/CBBC

CONTENT FOR CHANGE

APPLE TREE HOUSE Production Team – Five Apples/CBeebies

HIJAB & ME Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube

LEAVING CARE David Metcalf, Nav Raman, Ali Quirk – Chatterbox/CBBC

NOW I CAN BREATHE Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube

DIGITAL

BIG BANG AR Production Team – Nexus Studios & Google Arts & Culture & CERN

MOSHI TWILIGHT SLEEP STORIES Steve Cleverley, Ian Chambers, Sanj Sen – Mind Candy

STORYSIGN Production Team – Aardman

WONDERSCOPE’S ‘A BRIEF HISTORY OF AMAZING STUNTS BY ASTOUNDING PEOPLE’ Production Team – Preloaded/Within

DIRECTOR

DIRK CAMPBELL The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix

STEVE CONNELLY Horrible Histories – CBBC

MIC GRAVES The Amazing World of Gumball – Cartoon Network

GRANT ORCHARD & SANDER JONES Hey Duggee – CBeebies

DRAMA

THE ATHENA Production Team A Bryncoed Production/Sky Kids

CREEPED OUT Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions and DHX Media/CBBC

THE DUMPING GROUND Gert Thomas, Jeff Povey, Jamie Annett – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

THE WORST WITCH Kim Crowther, Dirk Campbell, Neil Jones – BBC Children’s In-House Productions and ZDF Enterprises/CBBC/Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT

PLAY YOUR PETS RIGHT Production Team – Lion Television/Sky Kids

SAM & MARK’S BIG FRIDAY WIND UP Steve Ryde, Frankie Wolfe, Dave Skinner – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

SPY SCHOOL – Joe Shaw, Ben Spiteri, Steven Andrew – Zodiak Kids/CiTV

TOP CLASS Production Team – ITV Studios/CBBC

FACTUAL

ANNE FRANK: A LIFE IN HIDING (NEWSROUND SPECIAL) Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

FINDING MY FAMILY: HOLOCAUST (NEWSROUND SPECIAL) Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

MY LIFE: I WILL SURVIVE Sarah Murch, Launa Kennett, Denis McWilliams – Blakeway North/CBBC

MY LIFE: BLOOD SUGAR BROTHERS Production Team – Nine Lives Media/CBBC

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT



BLUE PETER Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

THE DENGINEERS Charlotte Ingham, Jennifer Morrison, Annette Williams – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBBC

OPERATION OUCH! Production Team – Maverick TV/CBBC

THE PETS FACTOR Production Team – True North Productions/CBBC

FEATURE FILM

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: THE MOVIE – ROTTEN ROMANS Will Clarke, Caroline Norris, Dominic Brigstocke – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films/Altitude Film Distribution

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt – Walt Disney Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord – Sony Pictures Animation/Sony Pictures Releasing UK

TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen – Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

GAME

ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CHIMPARTY Development Team – NapNok Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS Stephen Sharples, David Hoye, Matt Ellison – TT Games/WB Games

OVERCOOKED 2 Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17

INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION

APPLE & ONION George Gendi, Brent Tanner, Benton Connor – Cartoon Network Studios/Cartoon Network

DOC MCSTUFFINS Dan Nosella, Michael Stern, Chris Nee – Brown Bag Films/Disney Junior

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Stephen Hillenburg, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli – Nickelodeon Animation Studio/Nicktoons

TEEN TITANS GO! Production Team – Warner Bros./Cartoon Network

INTERNATIONAL LIVE ACTION

ANDI MACK Terri Minsky, Michelle Manning, Greg Hampson – Disney Channels Worldwide/Disney Channel

MALIBU RESCUE Production Team – Pacific Bay Entertainment and Entertainment Force/Netflix

ODD SQUAD Scott Montgomery, Warren P. Sonoda, Mark De Angelis – Sinking Ship Entertainment, Fred Rogers Productions/CBBC

PERFORMER

EMILY BURNETT The Dumping Ground – CBBC

RAQUEL CASSIDY The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix

ANDY DAY Andy’s Safari Adventures – CBeebies

ELIZABETH WATERWORTH-SANTO Horrid Henry – Netflix

PRE-SCHOOL – ANIMATION

DIGBY DRAGON Adam Shaw, Chris Drew, Jen Upton – Blue Zoo Productions/Channel 5

FLOOGALS Production Team – Nevision/Channel 5

HEY DUGGEE Grant Orchard, Sander Jones, Janine Voong – Studio AKA/CBeebies

NUMBERBLOCKS Joe Elliot, Simon Taylor, Ben Lee-Delisle – Blue Zoo for Alphablocks/CBeebies

PRE-SCHOOL – LIVE ACTION

APPLE TREE HOUSE Production Team – Five Apples/CBeebies

FERNE and RORY’S VET TALES Production Team – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBeebies

MOLLY AND MACK Dominic Macdonald, Ciaran Cruickshank, Adrian Mead – BBC Children’s In-House Productions/CBeebies

MOON AND ME Production Team – Foundling Bird/CBeebies

PRESENTER

SAM NIXON & MARK RHODES Sam and Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up – CBBC

LINDSEY RUSSELL Blue Peter – CBBC

DR CHRIS VAN TULLEKEN & DR XAND VAN TULLEKEN Dr Chris and Dr Xand Investigate: Alcohol – BBC iPlayer

OWAIN WILLIAMS Stwnsh Sadwrn – S4C

SHORT FORM

CBEEBIES BEDTIME STORIES Production Team – BBC Children’s/CBeebies

LABUNTINA Valentina Ventimiglia, Naomi Jones, Lorenzo Castellarin – Labuntina/Sky Kids

TEE AND MO: HELP OUR LITTLE WORLD Dominic Minns, Nathaniel Cooper, Ellie Wyatt – Plug-in Media/CBeebies

A WHALE’S TALE Production Team – Cartoon Network/Blue Zoo/BBC Children’s/Sky Kids

TEEN

LEAVING CARE David Metcalf, Nav Raman, Ali Quirk – Chatterbox/CBBC

MIMI ON A MISSION: SEX ED Ida Ven Bruusgaard, Danni Davis, Tom Power – Peggy Pictures/BBC iPlayer

ONE-TO-ONE Production Team – CTVC/TrueTube

THIS IS MY LIFE: BOYS TO MEN Production Team – Big Deal Films/BBC iPlayer

WRITER

WRITING TEAM The Amazing World of Gumball – Cartoon Network

CIARAN MURTAGH, ANDREW BARNETT JONES Danger Mouse – CBBC

WRITING TEAM Horrible Histories – CBBC

MARK BAKER, NEVILLE ASTLEY, PHIL HALL Peppa Pig – Channel 5

YOUNG PERFORMER

SEBASTIAN CROFT Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films

EMILIA JONES Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans – Altitude Film Entertainment, Citrus Films

BELLA RAMSEY The Worst Witch – CBBC/Netflix

JAIRAJ VARSANI Hetty Feather – CBBC