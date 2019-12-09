‘Avenue 5’ Premiere Date: HBO Sets January Liftoff For Hugh Laurie-Josh Gad Space Comedy From ‘Veep’ Creator Armando Iannucci

Avenue 5, we are go for launch. One day after its Sunday night veteran Silicon Valley wrapped its run, HBO said today that its new comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad will lift off at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 19.

Created and co-written by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. With Hugh Laurie as the Captain, nothing can go wrong.

Suzy Nakamura and Josh Gad in ‘Avenue 5’ HBO

Laurie is Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of Avenue 5, a space cruise ship with luxury amenities including gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway, and its systems are optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they might or might not be equipped for the task.

The cast also includes Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips and Silicon Valley alum Zach Woods.

The series is written by Iannucci, Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche from a story by Iannucci. He also executive produces alongside Kevin Loader, Blackwell, Roche and Will Smith. Peter Fellow is co-executive producer, Steve Clark-Hall is the producer.

Here is the new trailer and key art for Avenue 5: