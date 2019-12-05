Aubrey Plaza Back For More As Spirit Awards Host

Aubrey Plaza will return as host of the Spirit Awards, Film Independent’s marquee indie film awards show that is set for February 8, 2020 live on IFC from the beach just north of the Santa Monica Pier. Plaza debuted as host for last year’s Spirits, when she took over duties from John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, who had co-hosted event for the past two years.

“At a time when the world is so bitterly divided and civil discourse is almost impossible, it’s nice we can all agree that Aubrey Plaza is the greatest host in the history of hosting,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, in making the announcement Thursday. “We are thrilled to have her back.”

The Spirits will be executive produced and directed by Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions. Shawn Davis and Rick Austin are producers, and Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff are co-producers.

They will preside over the 35th edition of the Spirits. This year’s nominees are led by A24’s Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems and Robert Eggers’ spooky The Lighthouse, which scored five noms apiece, followed by Amazon’s Honey Boy scripted by Shia LeBeouf and based on his rocky childhood. For a fourth straight year, A24 leads all studios in noms with 18.

Plaza is next up starring in Black Bear, which she also produced and will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She is currently in production on Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers, opposite Michael Caine.