Asante Blackk Scores Double, Apple TV+ Makes Awards Debut At Critics Choice TV Nominations, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, ‘The Unicorn’ & ‘Evil’ Among Newcomers

Asante Blackk emerged as a double nominee at the Critics Choice Association’s TV Awards, with supporting actor noms in the drama series category for NBC’s This Is Us and in limited series/movie for Netflix’s When They See Us.

That would be an impressive feat for any actor, but for Blackk, it marks a remarkable two-for-two batting average. The young actor, who just turned 18, has two acting credits on his resume, his breakout role on When They See Us as The Central Park “Exonerated 5” member Kevin Richardson, followed by his Season 4 series regular as teen dad Malik on This Is Us.

Blackk was one of two double Critics Choice TV nominees, along with Ramy Youssef, nominated for his Hulu series and his HBO standup special.

Ahead of the Golden Globe nominations Monday morning, Apple TV+ scored its first major awards nomination for The Morning Show standout Billy Crudup.

Other new series that landed first major nominations for their freshman seasons include Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida for star Kirsten Dunst and two broadcast shows, CBS comedy The Unicorn for lead Walton Goggins and drama Evil for co-lead Mike Colter.

Another CBS series, The Red Line, which had a brief run in early summer before being canceled, scored a nom in the limited series category for star Noah Wyle.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

On the heels of The Kelly Clarkson Show earning a second-season renewal, the daytime syndicated talker landed a Critics Choice nomination in the talk show category dominated by late-night programs, fellow newbie, Showtime’s Desus & Mero and awards stalwarts Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

OWN continues to make strides with new series David Makes Man, a drama series nominee, with Comedy Central’s well received The Other Two landing a second awards nom, this time for co-star Molly Shannon, and NBC’s reliable Superstore getting rare awards recognition for co-star Nico Santos.