Artios Awards To Honor Geena Davis, Audra McDonald & More

The Casting Society of America said Thursday that Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Audra McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award at the 35th annual Artios Awards, set for January 30, 2020.

The annual awards honoring casting directors in more than 20 categories across film, TV and theater will be bestowed at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York City and London.

The Oscar-winning Davis, who founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, will receive the award at the CAS’ Los Angeles ceremony. It was Stalmaster who cast Davis in her first film Tootsie. McDonald, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, will receive her honor which goes to “individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.”

“In a year that saw great strides in the casting community, it is fitting Casting Society of America recognizes some of the most impactful artists and craftspeople who advance and support the work we do every day,” CSA president Russell Boast said. “The 35th Artios Awards will continue the mission of putting a spotlight on the art of casting around the world, while underscoring the indelible contribution our members make to stage, film and screen.”

Additional honorees announced today: Deborah Aquila (La La Land) will receive The Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting, honoring the recipient’s body of work and their outstanding contribution to the profession, and Andrew Femenalla will receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award in recognition for his work Meals for Monologues program in New York as well as leading other Casting Society Cares volunteer initiatives.

Andy Pryor (Stan & Ollie, Dr. Who) will receive the Excellence in Casting Award at the London ceremony, where Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will be honored with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration. Also in London, Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawser are receiving special recognition for creating the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

Stacia Kimler and Kate Sprance will receive the society’s Associate Spotlight awards.

Nominations for the 35th Artios Awards will be announced January 2.