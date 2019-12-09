Art Directors Guild Awards: ‘The Irishman’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Among Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. The nominees include features The Irishman, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari, and Game of Thrones, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the TV side.

Winners will be honored at the 2020 Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The nominees were announced today by Art Directors Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG. Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Syd Mead (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, Blade Runner) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards be presented to Joe Alves, Denis Olsen, Stephen Myles Berger and Jack Johnson. Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery will be announced at a later date.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FILM

Ford v Ferrari

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Irishman

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Joker

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

1917

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Production Designer: Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

Ad Astra

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Aladdin

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Avengers: Endgame

Production Designer: Charles Wood

Dumbo

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Production Designer: Jade Healy

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

Knives Out

Production Designer: David Crank

Parasite

Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

Us

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

Abominable

Production Designer: Max Boas

Frozen II

Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

The Lion King

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Toy Story 4

Production Designer: Bob Pauley

EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”

Production Designer: John Paino

The Boys: “The Female of the Species”

Production Designer: Dave Blass

Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”

Production Designer: Kay Lee

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”

Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams

The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”

Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

Catch-22

Production Designer: David Gropman

Chernobyl

Production Designer: Luke Hull

Deadwood

Production Designer: Maria Caso

Fosse/Verdon

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Barry: “ronny/lily”

Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

Fleabag: “Ep. 5”

Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”

Production Designer: Ian Phillips

Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”

Production Designer: Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,”

“The Propagation Proposition”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”

Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”

Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Production Designer: Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

Rent: Live

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin