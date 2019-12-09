Art Directors Guild Awards: ‘The Irishman’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Among Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. The nominees include features The Irishman, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari, and Game of Thrones, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the TV side.
Winners will be honored at the 2020 Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The nominees were announced today by Art Directors Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG. Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery will be announced at a later date.
As previously announced, Syd Mead (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, Blade Runner) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards be presented to Joe Alves, Denis Olsen, Stephen Myles Berger and Jack Johnson. Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery will be announced at a later date.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:
PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
ANIMATED FILM
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: “Aberfan”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”
Production Designer: Bill Groom
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: “The Female of the Species”
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”
Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”
Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: “ronny/lily”
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5”
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,”
“The Propagation Proposition”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”
Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: “The New Normal”
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin
