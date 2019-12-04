ARRAY Acquires Numa Perrier’s Cam Girl Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Jezebel’; Releases First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired the coming-of-age drama Jezebel written, co-starring and produced by Numa Perrier. The film is set t stream on Netflix starting January 16, 2020, and will open theatrically in New York, Los Angeles and other select cities in during January.

Jezebel made its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year and Perrier’s real-life experiences. The film follows 19-year-old Tiffany (Tiffany Tenille) as she navigates her dying mother’s financial struggles. By working as an internet fetish cam girl in the 90s, the young woman uses her fantasy world as an escape from her real-life circumstances.

As Perrier’s feature debut, Jezebel won Best Director and Best Narrative Feature at American Black Film Festival as well as the Craig Brewer Emerging Filmmaker Award at the Indie Memphis Film Festival.

“Numa Perrier’s directorial debut delivers a beautiful balance of poignancy and humor to reveal truths about women, family and sisterhood in a way we rarely witness,” said ARRAY President Tilane Jones. “Numa’s exploration of women’s relationships to their bodies, their inner life and their outer world is exciting to witness and we’re proud to amplify this new and exciting voice in cinema.”

ARRAY has acquired distribution rights in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The deal was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY and Stephen D. Barnes of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman handled negotiations for Perrier.

Jezebel is the fifth acquisition of the year for ARRAY. They previously released Samuel Bazawule’ The Burial of Kojo, Hepi Mita’s Merata and Phillip Youmans’ Burning Cane. Most recently, ARRAY released The Body Remember When the World Broke Open from filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn.

Watch the first trailer and check out the poster for Jezebel below.