Ari Behn Dies: Kevin Spacey Accuser, Author, Ex-Husband Of Norwegian Princess Was 47

Ari Behn, one of Kevin Spacey’s accusers, an author and former husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day, according to his manager. He was 47.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” his manager, Geir Hakonsund, said in a statement to news outlets.

Behn was the author of three novels, three short story collections and three plays, according to his website.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him while they were attending a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. In an interview on radio station P4 as reported by the BBC, Behn said “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After five minutes, he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls,” Behn told P4. Spacey did not respond to the allegation.

Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017. “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us,” the Royal House of Norway said in a statement to news outlets.