Apple TV+ ‘For All Mankind’ Actress Shantel VanSanten Inks With ICM Partners

Shantel VanSanten attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Oct. 28, in New York

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and model Shantel VanSanten has signed with ICM Partners.

The Minnesota native played Quinn James in 57 episodes of CW’s One Tree Hill, and currently stars as astronaut wife Karen Baldwin on Apple TV+’s NASA space race series For All Mankind from co-creators Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

She also recently wrapped production on the Amazon series The Boys as Becca Butcher, who mysteriously disappears on the superhero show. Other TV credits include USA’s The Shooter and CW’s The Flash as Detective Patty Spivot. Feature credits include The Final Destination and Something Wicked.

VanSanten is managed by Power Entertainment Group and is also repped by Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.