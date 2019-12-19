Apple Releases Trailer For ‘Little America’, Sets Premiere Date For Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day’s ‘Mystic Quest’

Apple has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy anthology series Little America, set to premiere on January 17, 2020 as the first of Apple TV+’s 2020 slate. Little America, inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, already has been renewed for a second season. It tells funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. (watch the trailer above)

Apple also recently set a Feb. 7 premiere fate for new comedy series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. Like with Little America, all nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action Mystic Quest, co-created by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, will be available on Apple TV+ the day of premiere. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Little America comes from Universal Television. It is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang, Sian Heder, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

The cast for the anthology series includes Zachary Quinto, Haaz Sleiman, Meìlanie Laurent, Shaun Toub, Conphidance, and Sherlilyn Fenn.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.