Apple & Oprah Winfrey Making Music Industry Assault Documentary With ‘The Invisible War’ Oscar Nominees

Produced and co-directed by Dick and Ziering, the new documentary follows a brilliant former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry. The film will take a sharp look at race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.

Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films will produce with Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island), Abigail Disney (Level Forward)all serving as EPs. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

The Hunting Ground earned an Oscar nomination for Diane Warren-Lady Gaga original song “Til It Happens to You”. Dick and Ziering were Oscar nominated in the feature doc category for 2012’s The Invisible War, which broke the story of the epidemic of rape in the U.S. military, leading to five congressional hearings and the passing of 35 reforms through Congress. Their most recent film, The Bleeding Edge, follows the fast-growing medical device industry’s corruption and malfeasance, which compelled industry giant Bayer to remove one harmful device from the market, and is catalyzing a worldwide debate about regulation and patient safety.