Apple Sets LGBTQ Docuseries ‘Visible: Out On Television’, Wanda Sykes And Wilson Cruz Producing

Apple has added the new docuseries Visible: Out On Television to its growing slate of original series on Apple TV+. The five-part television event puts a spotlight on how the LGBTQ movement shaped television and comes from Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers) and Jessica Hargrave. It will be executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz and is set to debut February 14, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+

Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as a medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement influenced what we watch on TV. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. The docuseries includes archival footage as well as interviews with key players from the movement and the screen. Visible will feature Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe as narrators. It will also include never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others in the community.

White and Hargave will also serve as executive producers alongside Sykes and Cruz.