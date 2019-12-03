Antonio Banderas To Receive Palm Springs Film Fest’s International Star Award

Antonio Banderas will receive the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s International Star Award, Actor for his performance in Pain and Glory, the fest announced today. The award will be presented at the festival’s Film Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs January 2-13, 2020.

“Throughout his career Antonio Banderas has garnered international acclaim and world recognition from his memorable performances,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “In his latest film Pain and Glory, Antonio Banderas gives another deeply moving performance as aging film director Salvador Mallo going through a creative crisis as he reflects on the choice’s he’s made throughout his life.”

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. Banderas will join the previously announced honorees Jennifer Lopez (Spotlight Award), Joaquin Phoenix (Chairman’s Award), Martin Scorsese (Sonny Bono Visionary Award), Charlize Theron (International Star Award, Actress) and Renée Zellweger (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress).

From Sony Picture Classics and presented by El Deseo, Pain and Glory tells of a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered.

Banderas’ next project is Dolittle. He is represented by Paradigm talent agency.