Antonia Campbell-Hughes Leads Cast In Thriller ‘Black Medicine’ From ‘The Survivalist’ & ‘The Fall’ Backer Northern Ireland Screen

EXCLUSIVE: Shoot is underway in Northern Ireland on feature thriller Black Medicine, starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (3096 Days), Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and John Connors (King Of The Travellers).

The screenplay, written and directed by Lisburn native Colum Eastwood, is the eleventh film to come through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus scheme, which has supported films including Shelly Love’s A Bump Along the Way, Ryan and Andrew Tohill’s The Dig, Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin’s Bad Day for the Cut, Stephen Fingleton’s The Survivalist and Michael Lennox’s A Patch of Fog.

Black Medicine follows a black-market medic who carries out illegal operations for the criminal underworld. When she gives refuge to a young girl, she must to choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers.

Janine Cobain produces for 12Ten Productions. Financed by Northern Ireland Screen and post-production house Yellowmoon, the film will film entirely on location in Northern Ireland for three weeks.

Black Medicine is Eastwood’s first feature. A graduate of London Film School, his short Here was awarded runner up for Best Student Short at Palm Springs Shortfest in 2014 and his latest short, supernatural horror The Morrigan, played at Palm Springs, Austin, Galway, Rhode Island and London Short Film Festival.

Northern Ireland Screen, which has also backed TV series including The Fall and Death And Nightingales, recently supported Andrea Riseborough feature Here Before.